Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' trailer promises a thrilling heist adventure

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) The makers of director Jason Sanjay's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Sigma', featuring actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead, have now released a trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

For the unaware, the action-adventure and heist comedy 'Sigma' is to hit screens worldwide on October 2 this year.

Directed by Jason Sanjay, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, 'Sigma' has been produced by Subaskaran under the prestigious Lyca Productions banner.

The trailer gives away the fact that the protagonist (played by Sundeep Kishan) has been betrayed. However, he refuses to forget what happened to him and instead chooses to fight back and reclaim what he has lost.

At the centre of the story is a massive 500-crore racket involving drugs and gambling, drawing the protagonist into a high-stakes world of crime and deception.

The trailer also shows that the protagonist is in love with an RJ called Sam (Faria Abdullah). We see the hero planning an ambitious heist with the help of his friends. However, their carefully planned operation is disrupted by Reddy (Sampath Raj), throwing their entire mission into chaos. Unwilling to accept defeat, the protagonist returns stronger than ever, determined to overcome every obstacle and accomplish his goal.

Jason Sanjay seems to have picked an intriguing heist story to make his directorial debut. The trailer shows that the film will blend high-octane action and adventure with fun, and emotion seamlessly. The film appears to strike a strong emotional chord through its mother-son relationship, which adds depth to the otherwise thrilling narrative and complements the other commercial elements effectively.

Apart from Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, the film also features Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, and Yog Japee in prominent roles.

Mythri Movie Distributors LTD is handling the film’s release in Coastal Andhra and Telangana, while NVR Cinema will distribute it in the Ceded area.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Krishnan Vasant whose visuals in the film's trailer appear stylish and contemporary. The film has music by one of the best in the business, S Thaman. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

--IANS

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