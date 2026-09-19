Army chief Dhiraj Seth visits Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in Russia's St. Petersburg

Moscow, Sep 19 (IANS) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth, visited the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in Russia’s St. Petersburg, where he engaged with faculty on artillery training and modernisation.

During the visit, the Indian Army chief was accorded the unique honour of firing the traditional cannon at the historic Peter and Paul Fortress, while the two sides explored ways to deepen military collaboration.

Following the visit, the Indian Army took to X on Saturday and posted: “General DhirajSeth, COAS, during his official visit to Russia, visited the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in St. Petersburg and was accorded the unique honour of firing the traditional cannon at the Peter and Paul Fortress. The visit provided an opportunity to interact with faculty on training methodologies and modernisation of Artillery. The engagement underscored the importance of institutional exchanges, sharing of best practices and strengthening professional military cooperation between India and Russia.”

On Friday, General Seth met Russian Deputy Minister of Defence, General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, in Moscow, with discussions centered on further strengthening long-standing India-Russia defence cooperation through joint capability development, military exchanges and greater engagements between the two armed forces.

“General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, during his ongoing official visit to Russia, visited Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation and interacted with General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defence. The engagement focussed on joint capability development, professional military exchanges and avenues for enhanced military-to-military engagements,” the Indian Army posted on X.

According to the Indian Army, the COAS also held a meeting with Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Russia, and discussed matters of bilateral cooperation and measures for deepening defence ties between the two countries.

Earlier on Thursday, General Seth received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, dedicated to Soviet soldiers killed during World War II.

“The COAS also visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions were held on issues of mutual interest, focussed on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two Armies,” the Indian Army posted on X.

General Seth embarked on a three-day official visit to Russia on Wednesday, aimed at deepening the longstanding defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

"The visit reflects the importance attached by both countries to sustained military diplomacy and Army-to-Army engagement. The interactions are expected to further deepen military cooperation and reinforce the enduring defence relationship between India and Russia," said the Ministry of Defence, ahead of General Seth’s visit.

--IANS

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