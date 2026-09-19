September 19, 2026 1:34 PM हिंदी

Adani Group renews IOA partnership, extends support for Team India

Adani Group renews IOA partnership, extends support for Team India

Ahmedabad, Sep 19 (IANS) The Adani Group has renewed its association with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as Principal Sponsor, extending its support for Team India as the country’s athletes compete at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The partnership will cover the ongoing Asian Games, being held from September 19 to October 4, and continue beyond the continental event. The association was also in place during the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, where India finished fourth in the medal standings with 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

The renewed partnership comes at a significant juncture for Indian sport, with Ahmedabad scheduled to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and India continuing its bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

IOA President and Olympian PT Usha welcomed the continuation of the association, pointing to the role of institutional support as Indian athletes prepare for major international competitions.

“India’s performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow reflects the talent and growing strength of our athletes. We are grateful to the Adani Group for continuing its association with the Indian Olympic Association. As we look ahead to the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030, such support will be important in helping our athletes prepare and compete at their best. We look forward to continuing this association as Indian sport moves forward,” she said.

The Adani Group said its sports-related initiatives span grassroots programmes, athlete support, community participation and professional sport. Its ‘Garv Hai’ initiative has supported Indian athletes, while its grassroots academies focus on developing talent across multiple sports.

The group has also backed fitness and mass-participation initiatives through the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, whose 10th edition is scheduled for November 29, besides its involvement in professional sporting leagues through franchise ownership.

The renewal therefore extends the Group’s existing involvement with Indian sport as the country enters another major phase of its international sporting calendar.

--IANS

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