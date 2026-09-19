Swati Sharma on comparisons with Mouni Roy in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Swati Sharma, who plays Vaishnavi in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2', has emerged as Tulsi's daughter-figure after the leap in the show. She spoke about being compared to actress Mouni Roy's iconic character Krishna Tulsi from the original season.

"Honestly, I haven't watched the first part of Kyunki, so I can't really comment on how similar my character was to Mouni's. When I was cast, a few articles were saying it would be somewhat on those lines, but I really don't know how much similarity there actually was," said Swati, who has also been part of shows like 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', 'Chahenge Tumhe Itna' and 'Tu Dhadkan Main Dil'.

It was in 2006, when Mouni stepped into television with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. Similar to Vaishnavi, Mouni’s Krishna Tulsi, an adopted village girl brought into the sprawling Virani household. She was introduced as the daughter-figure and protege to the central protagonist Tulsi Virani.

Speaking about her own journey, Swati feels Vaishnavi's track has been one of the most significant ones in the reboot.

"But if I look at Vaishnavi's journey individually, I feel it was a very important and major track. Especially the Parth, Vaishnavi and Reyansh chapter - the marital rape track. The emotions, the layering of the character, the journey from hatred to friendship to love to facing physical abuse... this journey gave me a lot to perform," she said.

Swati added: "It was one of the best things that happened to me on Kyunki, and I got a lot of appreciation for that track.

“ As an actor, when you get such depth and such an emotional graph to portray, it really challenges you and helps you grow."

Swati does not want to be compared with Mouni.

"And I definitely don't want to compare myself with Mouni. She's a great star and she has come a long way. She started with television, and today she is doing films and getting appreciated for her work. She has reached a completely different level," she said.

She concluded, "For now, I'd rather compare myself with who I was yesterday and see how far I've come. That is what keeps me grounded and motivated to do better."

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2', which premiered on July 29, 2025, is a direct sequel and reboot to the iconic 2000s series. The show marks the return of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir Virani. It has been created by Ekta Kapoor.

--IANS

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