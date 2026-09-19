Aparshakti Khurana says ‘Akh Da Kasoor’ holds a special place, carries a subtle acoustic energy

Mumbai, September 19 (IANS) Actor and singer Aparshakti Khurana says his latest musical release “Akh Da Kasoor” holds a special place for him.

He described the track as a refreshing attempt with a subtle acoustic energy.

The song, which released on Friday, features Aparshakti alongside Vidushi Kaul and explores youthful romance and the softer nuances of love.

Aparshakti has lent his voice to the track, with lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Govind Sharma, while Rochak Kohli has composed the music.

Talking about the song, Aparshakti said, “‘Akh Da Kasoor’ is special than what I have attempted before. This one carries a very subtle, acoustic energy that brought me closer to it. It felt refreshing from the start itself.”

Speaking about working with Vidushi, he added: “Vidushi brought a very soft, feminine energy and it sat just perfectly with the song's template. I only hope that the audience love ‘Akh Da Kasoor’ as much as we have loved it while making.”

The song has also received a warm response from listeners on YouTube.

On the professional front, Aparshakti Khurana is the younger brother of actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, and has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry across acting, hosting, radio and music.

He began his career as a radio jockey and television host before making his Bollywood debut with the 2016 sports drama “Dangal”. He went on to win appreciation for his comic roles in films such as “Stree”, “Luka Chuppi” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, while later taking on more diverse parts in projects including “Jubilee”, “Bhediya”, “Berlin” and “Stree 2”.

Apart from acting, Aparshakti has continued to explore music and independent releases, showcasing his versatility across different forms of entertainment.

–IANS

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