AI poses ‘zero' pc risk of world’s end by 2030: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang has rejected predictions that artificial intelligence (AI) could cause the end of the world by 2030, saying there was “zero per cent” chance for such a crisis.

Huang told CBS News that an AI-triggered catastrophe is senseless and raised doubts if some of the warnings were driven by political, commercial or attention-seeking considerations.

He urged companies to quicken AI development while retaining responsibility for product safety, saying firms should not release systems that are not ready or safe. Such comments widened the divide among technology executives as many had recently argued to slow frontier development for safety measures to catch up.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other industry figures had recently called for stronger safeguards around increasingly capable AI systems.

Huang said the industry was expected to develop AI in a way that supported US prosperity without compromising product safety.

He had voiced similar opinions at the Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference earlier this week, where he opposed new AI-specific laws and argued that safety was an engineering responsibility for individual companies.

While the Nvidia chief was recently speaking at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, a surprise call came from US President Donald Trump. Trump told the audience that “the robots will not be taking over” and called the broader controversy a “hoax”.

The US administration had recently directed federal agencies to remove barriers to US leadership in AI, while the administration’s AI Action Plan called for faster innovation and fewer regulatory constraints.

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella earlier this week said that the development of frontier artificial intelligence must be guided by the principle that it should help humanity and remain under human control, joining other tech leaders calling for a "deliberate" pace in the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei earlier in September warned that advances in AI could outpace efforts to understand and control the technology.

—IANS

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