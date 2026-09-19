UN experts warn Pakistan against forcibly returning Afghan refugees

Geneva, Sep 19 (IANS) The United Nations experts have warned Pakistan against forcibly deporting Afghan refugees to Afghanistan, while calling on the authorities to urgently identify those at risk of persecution, torture and other serious human rights violations before deciding on their removal.

“We are gravely concerned over Pakistan’s forced return of Afghans. The immediate priority is the establishment of a transparent and accessible procedure through which Afghans at risk can come forward, be individually assessed, and obtain protection from removal while that assessment is carried out," the experts said.

"Without such procedures, vulnerable individuals may remain in hiding, unable to seek protection for fear of arrest, detention or removal," they added.

The experts highlighted that Pakistani authorities last week directed all medical and dental institutions in the country to remove Afghan students. At least 100 Afghan students currently in Pakistan will reportedly be affected by these orders, including 20 to 40 women.

“For female Afghan students in particular, this move would end their hopes of qualifying as doctors and dentists, because of the Taliban’s ban on higher education and medical training for women,” the experts said.

They further urged the government of Pakistan to halt the removal of Afghan nationals, especially women and unaccompanied children, in accordance with its obligation of non-refoulement--not to return any individual to a situation where they face a real risk of persecution, torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, arbitrary deprivation of life, enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention, or other serious and irreparable harm.

They also expressed serious concern over the implementation of a directive issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on June 28, 2026, instructing provincial authorities to detain and deport Afghan nationals without valid documentation after July 10, 2026.

Citing information, the experts said that approximately 127,344 Afghans crossed back into Afghanistan between July 10 and August 27 this year, including at least 14,186 who were reportedly forcibly removed. They noted that around 38,388 of those crossing the border were women and children.

Raising alarm over the return of unaccompanied Afghan children to Afghanistan, they warned that the children are being sent back to a country where adequate child-sensitive reception, assistance and protection mechanisms are absent.

The experts called on Pakistani authorities for greater clarity regarding the criteria and procedures used to identify vulnerable Afghan refugees.

“Such mechanisms should allow Afghan nationals who may face persecution, torture or other irreparable harm to come forward without fear of detention or removal, receive an individual assessment and, where appropriate, obtain temporary protection and access to a secure residence status,” they noted.

--IANS

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