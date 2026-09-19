Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey gets offended as Luv calls her ‘Tuntun’, says she felt body-shamed

Mumbai, September 19 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey appeared upset after friend and fellow contestant Luv Gill affectionately referred to her as “Tuntun” in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20.

Although Luv appeared to use the term in an endearing manner, Aamrapali said she felt hurt and perceived the remark as body shaming.

Aamrapali expressed her displeasure to Luv and said she did not expect such a comment from someone she considered close. However, instead of accepting that Aamrapali had been hurt, Luv appeared irked by the reaction and told her not to tease her or consider her close. The exchange left Aamrapali visibly upset.

She explained that she would have appreciated it if Luv had simply acknowledged that the remark had hurt her and assured her that she would not use the word “Tuntun” for her again.

Later, Luv was seen telling Asif and other housemates that Aamrapali had taken offence to the remark, despite her saying that she had not intended to hurt her.

Aamrapali overheard the conversation and confronted Luv about it. She reiterated that she considered the “Tuntun” remark body shaming and said she had not expected it from Luv.

Aamrapali told Luv that she wanted her to understand the impact the remark had on her. She said she had expected Luv to acknowledge that it had hurt her rather than defend the intention behind the comment.

During the conversation, Luv said she did not know what “Tuntun” referred to when used for a person. Aamrapali responded that the reference was obvious and that everyone knows whom the name “Tuntun” is associated with.

For the uninitiated, “Tuntun” was the popular screen name of veteran Indian actress and playback singer Uma Devi Khatri. Known for her comic and character roles in Hindi cinema, she became popularly recognised by the name Tuntun and was also famous for her healthy body type.

–IANS

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