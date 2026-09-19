September 19, 2026 1:36 PM हिंदी

Miley Cyrus reveals why ‘Redlights’ is one of her favorite records she’s released to date

Miley Cyrus reveals why ‘Redlights’ is one of her favorite records she’s released to date

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus has opened up about why “Redlights” holds a special place in her discography, calling it one of her favourite records she has released to date.

The singer took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures and said the track brings together two of her favourite musical elements heartbreak and euphoria.

“REDLIGHTS is one of my favorite records I’ve released to date. It’s got my favorite ingredients both heartbreaking and euphoric. Love being torn,” Miley wrote as the caption.

Miley on September 18 has opened up about the making of her new album “Bass Persuades” and said that the record reflects the whirlwind of the past two decades of her life and the sense of peace she found after learning to slow down.

Sharing that the album came together quickly, Cyrus took to Instagram and thanked fans for celebrating its release and described the record as “special” and a “bliss” to share.

Posting a string of BTS moments of how the album came together, she wrote: “This album happened fast but that’s been my life for 20 years. Once I started wishing to land a role that would make LA my home it’s been nonstop.”

Miley added: “This album is a reflection of everywhere I’ve been along the way and the peace that came with starting to slow it all down. Thank you for celebrating this release with me. It’s a special record and it’s bliss to share with you. Love always. BASS PERSUADES. THE ALBUM. LETS GET MARRIED. THE VIDEO. OUT NOW!!!”

On September 17, Cyrus, whose music career began with her US number-one pop rock albums Meet Miley Cyrus and Breakout, talked about the deeply personal process of creating her new album as she shared that it feels special to see the record keep pace with the way her life has evolved in real time.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games: Awake all night, Pawan Sehrawat still has ‘energy’ to carry India’s flag

Asian Games: Awake all night, Pawan Sehrawat still has ‘energy’ to carry India’s flag

Kareena Kapoor shares ‘Morning View’ featuring Saif Ali Khan from Pataudi Palace ahead of 46th birthday

Kareena Kapoor shares ‘Morning View’ featuring Saif Ali Khan from Pataudi Palace ahead of 46th birthday

India signs MoU with Japanese logistics major to support semiconductor ecosystem

India signs MoU with Japanese logistics major to support semiconductor ecosystem

India, South Africa hold first Army-to-Army Staff Talks to deepen defence cooperation

India, South Africa hold first Army-to-Army Staff Talks to deepen defence cooperation

India’s EOS-05 satellite could reshape crisis dynamics in subcontinent: Report

India’s EOS-05 satellite could reshape crisis dynamics in subcontinent: Report

Davis Cup: India’s Final 8 dream ends as Korea script historic breakthrough

Davis Cup: India’s Final 8 dream ends as Korea script historic breakthrough

Shaan remembers late friend Zubeen Garg with new song on first death anniversary, says ‘Long Live Zubeen’

Shaan remembers late friend Zubeen Garg with new song on first death anniversary, says ‘Long Live Zubeen’

India sends another 11 tonnes of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal

India sends another 11 tonnes of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal

Lakshmi Puri’s ‘Swallowing the Sun’ heads to screen

Lakshmi Puri’s ‘Swallowing the Sun’ heads to screen

Sobhita Dhulipala on doing stunts herself: Took it as a challenge

Sobhita Dhulipala on doing stunts herself: Took it as a challenge