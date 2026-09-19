Miley Cyrus reveals why ‘Redlights’ is one of her favorite records she’s released to date

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus has opened up about why “Redlights” holds a special place in her discography, calling it one of her favourite records she has released to date.

The singer took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures and said the track brings together two of her favourite musical elements heartbreak and euphoria.

“REDLIGHTS is one of my favorite records I’ve released to date. It’s got my favorite ingredients both heartbreaking and euphoric. Love being torn,” Miley wrote as the caption.

Miley on September 18 has opened up about the making of her new album “Bass Persuades” and said that the record reflects the whirlwind of the past two decades of her life and the sense of peace she found after learning to slow down.

Sharing that the album came together quickly, Cyrus took to Instagram and thanked fans for celebrating its release and described the record as “special” and a “bliss” to share.

Posting a string of BTS moments of how the album came together, she wrote: “This album happened fast but that’s been my life for 20 years. Once I started wishing to land a role that would make LA my home it’s been nonstop.”

Miley added: “This album is a reflection of everywhere I’ve been along the way and the peace that came with starting to slow it all down. Thank you for celebrating this release with me. It’s a special record and it’s bliss to share with you. Love always. BASS PERSUADES. THE ALBUM. LETS GET MARRIED. THE VIDEO. OUT NOW!!!”

On September 17, Cyrus, whose music career began with her US number-one pop rock albums Meet Miley Cyrus and Breakout, talked about the deeply personal process of creating her new album as she shared that it feels special to see the record keep pace with the way her life has evolved in real time.

--IANS

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