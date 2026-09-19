Asian Games: India to face potential Japan threat in QF as badminton draws revealed

Nagoya, Sep 19 (IANS) India’s badminton teams have been handed contrasting but demanding routes at the Asian Games 2026, with the men facing Bangladesh and the women taking on Kazakhstan in their respective Round of 16 ties before potential quarterfinal clashes against Japan.

The team events, which follow a knockout format, begin on Sunday and the Indian women will be the first in action against Kazakhstan, with the five-match tie offering a route into a last-eight meeting with hosts Japan, who have received a bye into the Round of 16.

A Japanese challenge could bring some heavyweight singles contests, with PV Sindhu potentially facing Akane Yamaguchi and Unnati Hooda up against Tomoka Miyazaki. In doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand could be tested by Japan’s leading combinations, including Yuki Fukushima-May​u Matsumoto and Kie Nakanishi-Suzu Iwan​a.

China, the top seed, have been placed in the opposite half of the women’s draw, ruling out a meeting with India before the final. A semifinal against South Korea could await India, with world champion An Se-young and the women’s doubles combination of Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee among the potential hurdles.

India’s women have won just one Asian Games team medal, a bronze at the 2014 Incheon Games. That side, featuring Saina Nehwal, Sindhu and the Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy combination, defeated Thailand 3-2 before losing 1-3 to South Korea in the semifinals.

The Indian men, meanwhile, will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on Monday. The reigning silver medallists could then face Japan in the quarterfinals, setting up a possible singles battle between Lakshya Sen and Kodai Naraoka, while Ayush Shetty could meet Yushi Tanaka. Satwik​sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty could face the Japanese pairing of Hiroki Okamura and Takuro Hoki, depending on the tie-ups.

China or South Korea could await India in the semifinals, with all four teams drawn in the same half. Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei occupy the other side of the men’s bracket, with Indonesia the top seed.

India had claimed silver in the men’s team event at Hangzhou, losing 2-3 to China in the final. The country also enjoyed a landmark individual campaign there, with Satwik and Chirag winning India’s first Asian Games badminton gold, while HS Prannoy secured bronze in men’s singles.

A 20-member Indian badminton contingent will compete across seven disciplines at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

--IANS

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