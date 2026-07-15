Vijayendra Kumeria on doing Reality TV shows: What attracts me more is fiction

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria has opened up about why he has stayed away from reality television. However, he added that he is open to exploring the non-fiction space in the future, saying, "Never say never."

While acknowledging that reality shows offer audiences a chance to know celebrities on a more personal level, the actor said his passion has always been fiction and that acting remains his first love.

Asked whether he believes reality TV helps audiences connect with actors on a more personal level, Vijayendra told IANS: “I know people who really like your work, who are your fans, they want to know more about you. There's social media, there's YouTube, BTS, you guys also show us, you take our interviews, you make a bridge between us and the fans.”

“So these are a few sources from which they can know more about us. Yeah, of course, reality is something different. They know a lot more about you on that.”

Is he interested in exploring the reality TV space?

Vijayendra said: “Fortunately, unfortunately, I have yet to explore that area.”

“I have been busy acting and acting is something I really love. And if I have been given choices between whenever I'm given choices between fiction and nonfiction, I've always chosen fiction.”

He says he was approached for some nonfiction shows,

“But that time I was doing something else. Never say never is the attitude that I have, maybe later. But yeah, what attracts me more is fiction,” added Vijayendra.

The actor is currently seen alongside Eisha Singh in the show “Juhi Mui”.

'Juhi Mui' traces the journey of Juhi Suri, a brilliant young autistic woman whose mind becomes her greatest strength in a world that often misunderstands her. In the current track, after losing her father, the one who shielded her from the harsh realities of society, she struggles to navigate her grief.

Juhi Mui airs on Colors.

--IANS

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