Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Baththa’s first single ‘Magale’ is a tribute to the bond between a dad and his daughter

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS) The makers of director Balaji Tharaneetharan's eagerly awaited Tamil film 'Baththa', featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose in the lead, have now released the first single from the film, 'Magale', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

.Composed and sung by Sai Abhyankkar, the song has lyrics by acclaimed lyricist Karthik Netha.

Music director Sai Abhyankkar takes a refreshingly different musical route with ‘Magale’, a mellifluous number that gently tugs at the hearts of listeners.

The tender and soothing melody is distinctly different from the usual

kind of music the composer is known for.

With the visual and musical aesthetics of the 1980s once again finding favour with audiences, the video song of ‘Magale’ beautifully recreates that era.

The vintage studio setting, period recording techniques and carefully recreated ambience add a distinct charm to the video. Another highlight of the video is Sai Abhyankkar appearing as both the composer and singer, adding an interesting visual dimension to the song.

The song is a heartfelt musical tribute to the bond between a father and a daughter. ‘Magale’ beautifully celebrates the warmth and unconditional love of a father.

Sai Abhyankkar’s gentle composition and soulful vocals blend beautifully with Karthik Netha’s evocative writing, turning ‘Magale’ into a soothing listening experience. His departure from his signature high-energy style to explore a delicate melodic space has emerged as one of the song’s most refreshing aspects.

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles, ‘Baththa’ has been directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, who is best known for having delivered the superhit film 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom', and presented by well known director Atlee.

On the technical front, Baththa has music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Selvakumar S.K. R. Kalaivanan has taken care of the film's editing while T Muthuraj has served as its Production Designer.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 1, 2026.

--IANS

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