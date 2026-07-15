Vijay Sethupathi: Mysskin would reward the best technician, junior artiste on the sets of 'Train' with Rs 1000 every day!

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) Showering praise on the way director Mysskin had extracted work from the unit members of 'Train' during the making of the film ‘Train’, actor Vijay Sethupathi has now disclosed that the ace director had the habit of rewarding the best technician and junior artiste on set each day with Rs 1000 each.

Speaking in the teaser launch event of the film, Vijay Sethupathi said, "Mysskin did a wonderful thing while making this film. Just by spending Rs 2000 everyday, he extracted work from people wonderfully well."

Going on to explain what he meant by that, Vijay Sethupathi said, "Mysskin announced a reward of Rs 1000 to the best technician and the best junior artiste on set each day. Just to win the award, everybody worked really well. The money part of it was only secondary. The manner in which that money was presented made all the difference."

He explained, "One day, I would present it to the best technician and the junior artiste, on another day, the film's heroine would present it to the technician and junior artiste picked as the best on that day. Picking the winners and acknowledging their work on stage gave the winners great happiness. Every day, the set of the film would appear like the stage put up for a festival."

He went on to say, "Mysskin is someone who observes everyone around him. He treats everybody with kindness. He is someone who willingly shares -- be it knowledge or kindness -- with others."

Already, the makers of the film have confirmed that the film will release in August this year.

For the unaware, director Mysskin's fast-paced action thriller, 'Train', featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a teaser on Sunday.

The high octane 43-second teaser shows a speeding train under the control of some vicious people. Scared passengers fearing for their lives look on as one man (Vijay Sethupathi) wages a lone battle. It's evident from the teaser that the train, which resembles a speeding monster, is not halting at any station that it is scheduled to stop at. More significantly, those who seem to have taken control of the train seem to have come well prepared. What is their mission? Who are these people? And who importantly is the person trying to take them on? Like all other Mysskin thrillers, 'Train' too promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Train, which is being produced by V Creations and directed by Mysskin, will feature a host of stars including Nasser, Shruti Haasan, Yugi Sethu, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand and Preethy Karan.

The film has cinematography by Fowzia Fathima and music by Mysskin himself.

--IANS

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