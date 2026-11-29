Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor-politician Pawan Singh, who is the member of the Bihar Legislative Council, has severed ties with his family.

On Sunday, the actor-politician took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note in which he spoke about his patience giving up in front of the family feud.

He wrote in Bhojpuri, “When a man gets caught up in household matters, he forgets all the Vedas and scriptures. I am posting this with great sadness after crossing the limit of tolerance and I apologize to all of you Bhojpuriya community with folded hands and I am telling you that from today and now I have no relation with my entire family and clan”.

“Yes, as long as I am alive, I am ready to sacrifice my life for the one who gave birth to me, my mother and my eldest brother Ranu Singh. Pawan Singh, a small member of your family”, he added.

The actor’s announcement comes amid his bitter divorce battle with second wife Jyoti Singh, whom he married in 2018. Jyoti has previously accused him of physical and mental harassment and alleged that he forced her to take abortion pills. Pawan has denied these allegations. Their maintenance and divorce disputes remain unresolved.

Pawan Singh’s personal life has repeatedly drawn public attention, with his marriages and relationships becoming a major part of his public image. His 1st wife, Neelam Devi, died by suicide in 2015.

Later, his relationship with actress Akshara Singh grabbed headlines when the actress publicly alleged physical abuse, controlling behaviour and threats, and an FIR was filed by her against the actor-politician in 2019 over alleged threats and objectionable social-media content. Singh has disputed aspects of their relationship and has said he never claimed to be in love with anyone.

His 2nd marriage to Jyoti Singh, which began in 2018, has also become embroiled in a prolonged divorce dispute. Jyoti made allegations of mental and physical harassment and other marital grievances. The case remains subjected to legal proceedings.

--IANS

aa/