Vedang Raina reveals A. R. Rahman’s voice note as his ‘Most Precious’ memory

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) A heartfelt moment unfolded on the stage of Indian Idol as actor Vedang Raina opened up about the experience of working with music maestro A. R. Rahman.

The actor shared an emotional memory connected to one of his compositions.

Speaking about collaborating with AR Rahman for the film, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, the singer said, “Mujhe mauka mila unke composition mai gaane ke liye, mere is project mein. Today is the first time I have met Rahman sir at the Indian Idol stage. Iske pehle ek gaana toh create kiya hai lekin hum FaceTime pe baat kar rahe the, we communicated through that.”

(I got the opportunity to sing in his composition for my project. Today is the first time I have met Rahman sir on the Indian Idol stage. Before this, we had already created a song together, but we were talking over FaceTime and communicated through that.)

The singer further revealed a deeply personal moment that remains one of the most cherished memories on his phone. “In fact, I just want to say that I received a voice note jaha pe sir piano pe baja ke bas humm kar rahe the jo is gaane ki melody hai. That is one of the most precious things that I have in my phone.”

(In fact, I just want to say that I received a voice note where Sir was playing the piano and just humming the melody of this song. That is one of the most precious things that I have on my phone)

Describing the magical experience of hearing the melody take shape, the singer added, “He just hums to that song, and you can tell that the genius is at work and he is putting it on the keys and it’s coming through his voice. Aur vo matlab gaana bana bhi nahi hoga, shayad vaha pe create hua hoga vo melody, lekin it’s just so beautiful and I hold that very dearly to me.”

(He was just humming the song, and you could tell that the genius was flowing through him as he translated it onto the piano keys and through his voice. I don’t think the song had even been fully made at that point. Maybe the melody was created right there in that moment but it was so beautiful, and I hold that memory very dearly)

Expressing gratitude towards the legendary composer, the singer concluded by saying, “And thank you, sir, for complimenting us, it really, really means a lot, and thank you for this opportunity.”

Talking about ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, the movie stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, Naseeruddin Shah in important roles.

The movie directed by Imtiaz Ali is set to release on June 12.

–IANS

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