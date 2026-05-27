Rashami Desai and Rajeev Khandelwal firmly stand against bodyshaming

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) The upcoming episode of 'Tum Ho Naa' will feature a powerful segment on self-love and resilience, as popular actress Rashami Desai will be seen joining host Rajeev Khandelwal to support a courageous contestant named Bina.

Bina opened up about the societal judgment and bodyshaming she faces due to her stouter physique.

Talking about the comments regarding her weight and appearance, Bina , “Main manti hoon dance dil se hota hain body se nahi.”

(I believe dance comes from the heart, not the body)

Deeply moved by her spirit, Rashami Desai offered words of empowerment, encouraging Bina to remain an inspiration for her daughter. Addressing the social pressure women face, Rashami stated:

“Ek baat kahungi, kehene keliye na agar logo ke pass baat heen nahi hogi toh voh baat heen kya karenge, aur agar aap mein voh baat heen nahi hain toh voh aapke baare mein baat heen kyu karenge toh aap please mat rukiye aap ek inspiration hain for your daughter aur aap please rukiye mat.”

(I want to say one thing, if people don’t have anything to talk about, what else will they do? And if there wasn’t something special about you, why would they even talk about you? So please don’t stop. You are an inspiration for your daughter, so please keep going)

She added, “Mujhe aisa lagta hain har ek stree apne bachon ko acha seekh deney koshish karti hain, and it is very basic jaha chotasa kasba hota hain jaha exposure kaam hota hain log baate karte heen hain lekin aapko apni zindagi kaisi jeeni hain voh aapki choice hain toh aap please mat rukiye. Bhale aapki shadi hojaye ya bache hojaye aap kahi na kahi apne aap ko bhul bhi jaati hain, and it's very common yeh saari mothers karti hain unke priorities change hojati hain, par I feel it's equally important ki aapke husband ya bhai behen mein bhi hota hain, jaise mera bhai meri bohot madat karta hain kyuki hume parvarish heen vaise thi.”

(I feel every woman tries to teach good values to her children. In small towns where exposure is limited, people tend to talk, but how you choose to live your life is your decision, so please don’t stop. Whether you get married or have children, somewhere along the way women often forget themselves, and that’s very common because priorities change for mothers. But I feel support from husbands and siblings is equally important too. Like my brother supports me a lot because that’s how we were raised)

Joining in the support, host Rajeev Khandelwal made a heartfelt appeal to the people of her hometown, Bokaro, stating:

“Jitne bhi bokaro wale aapko dekh rahe main unse yeh kehna chahata hoon ki bokaro walo aapke hhe shahar se kitne acha nritya karne wali hain Binaji aur aap inhe please support kijiye aur inhe prothsahan dijiye aur jaise Rashamiji ne kaha aapka yeh talent national level par hona chahiye aur Binaji aap nritya continue rakhe aur baaki koi aapko support kare ya na kare lekin hum jaroor karenge.”

(To everyone from Bokaro watching this, I want to say that Bina ji is such a wonderful dancer from your city. Please support and encourage her. And as Rashami ji said, this talent deserves to reach the national level. Bina ji, please continue dancing. Whether others support you or not, we certainly will)

---IANS

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