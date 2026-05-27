Former shooter, Olympian and veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh passes away at 79

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Former Indian shooter and Olympian, one of the country’s most influential sports administrators Randhir Singh passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79.

A five-time Olympian, Arjuna Awardee and veteran sports administrator, Randhir Singh, played a pivotal role in shaping the Olympic movement in India and across Asia. He became the first Indian to be elected as OCA president for a four-year term till 2028, but in January this year he stepped aside from his role due to health concerns, and Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani was elected as the new president.

Born on October 18, 1946, in Patiala, Randhir Singh came from a distinguished sporting lineage. His uncle, Yadavindra Singh, represented India in Test cricket, while his father, Raja Bhalindra Singh, served as a member of the International Olympic Committee from 1947 to 1992.

After studying at Yadavindra Public School in Patiala and graduating in history from St. Stephen's College, Randhir Singh pursued multiple sports including golf, swimming, squash and cricket. However, it was shooting, particularly trap and skeet, where he established himself on the international stage.

He represented India at five Olympic Games, 1968 Mexico Olympics, 1972 Munich Olympics, 1976 Montreal Olympics, 1980 Moscow Olympics and 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, after also serving as a reserve shooter at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

Among his notable achievements as an athlete was winning the individual gold medal in trap shooting at the 1978 Asian Games, becoming the first Indian shooter to win a gold medal at the continental event. He later added an individual bronze and a team silver medal at the 1982 Asian Games.

In 1979, Randhir Singh was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, and also with the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award for a historic sporting career.

His foray into sports administration began during his sporting career when he was appointed as the honorary secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association in 1987, a position he held till 2012. He also became a member of the governing board of Sports Authority of India in 1987 and held the role till 2010. He also held the position of the vice-chairman of the organising committee of the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Randhir Singh was appointed as the Secretary-General of OCA in 1991 and held the position till 2015, before taking on the role of Life Vice-President, which he held till 2021, after which he was appointed as the Acting President of the body. In 1998, Randhir Singh was named as the Founder Secretary General of Afro-Asian Games Council and held the position till 2007.

he became a member of the ANOC Executive Council in 2002. Between 2003 and 2005, he was elected as the IOC representative on the WADA Board and then became a member of WADA’s Finance and Administration Committee in 2005. He also held the Chair for the 2019 Asian Games Asian Games Coordination Committee.

He was a member of the IOC between 2001 and 2014, after which he continued as the honourary member of the global body. During his services for the IOC, he was part of numerous IOC commissions including Olympic Games Study (2002-2003), Sport for All (2004-2013), Women and Sport (2006-2013), International Olympic Truce Foundation (2007), and Coordination for the 1st Summer Youth Olympic Games Singapore (2010).

For his invaluable services, Randhir Singh was awarded the OCA Award of Merit in 2005, the Merit Award from ANOC in 2006, the Olympic Order, Silver in 2014, and the Honorary Doctorate, Literature in Sports Science from Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Government of India.

--IANS

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