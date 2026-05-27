Ekta Kapoor learns to ‘clock it’ from Gen Z, adapts to new age terminologies

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor recently gave fans a hilarious glimpse into her fun interaction with the Gen Z members of her team.

In the video, she was seen trying to understand the latest internet slangs, gestures and expressions used by Gen Z today.

In a video shared on her social media account, Ekta was seen candidly admitting that she has been learning a lot from Gen Zs these days as she sat with her young employees for a quick crash course on modern lingo.

During the conversation, one of the Gen Z team members explained to Ekta the meaning of the phrase “clock it.”

The producer was seen amusingly repeating the phrase while trying to understand where and how it could be used.

The youngster explained that if someone finds a person attractive or likes something, they can say, “Hey babe, clock it,” along with a specific finger gesture.

Ekta, who was seen giggling, further tried to understand more throughout the interaction and tried to use the phrase in different situations.

In another funny moment from the clip, Ekta joked about her physiotherapist and said, “We are clocking my back, clipping it and cupping it,” leaving everyone around her laughing.

Talking about Ekta Kapoor, the producer continues to remain one of the most influential names in Indian entertainment.

She began her career at a young age and rose to fame with her production house Balaji Telefilms in the late 1990s.

Ekta, in the early 2000s, revolutionised Indian television with iconic daily soaps like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kkusum’.

For the uninitiated, Ekta Kapoor is the daughter of legendary actor Jeetendra.

---IANS

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