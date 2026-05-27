Bobat credits RCB’s ‘complete team’ approach after reaching IPL 2026 final

Dharamshala, May 27 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) director of cricket Mo Bobat credited the franchise’s collective team effort and shared responsibility for RCB sealing their place in a second consecutive IPL final with a dominant 92-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

RCB delivered a complete performance at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, posting a record 254/5 before bowling Gujarat Titans out for 162. Captain Rajat Patidar led the charge with an unbeaten 93, while several other players contributed with both bat and ball.

Speaking after the match, Bobat said RCB’s biggest strength this season has been the ability of different players to step up in important moments rather than depending on only one or two individuals.

“I’m especially pleased that we’ve got a number of people contributing to wins. When people say things like ‘complete team’, that’s probably what I’d reference. We are not too dependent on one or two players with the bat or the ball. We’ve had a number of guys stand up, and you need that to go far in competitions,” Bobat said in the post-match press conference.

Bobat pointed out that RCB’s strong team identity was also visible during their successful title-winning run last season and believes the squad has continued to build on that culture in IPL 2026.

“If I look at today, regardless of the result, everybody who had a chance to impact the game and put pressure on the opposition was able to do that. That’s what we focus on, how we play our cricket. If everybody contributes and fulfils their roles, the results should take care of themselves,” he added.

RCB’s batting performance against Gujarat perfectly reflected that approach. Venkatesh Iyer gave the team a quick start, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal maintained the momentum, while Krunal Pandya supported Patidar during a crucial middle-overs partnership.

Later, the bowlers also shared the workload evenly as Jacob Duffy picked up three wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, and Krunal Pandya claimed two wickets each to dismantle Gujarat’s batting lineup.

Bobat also praised the mentality within the squad, saying the players enjoy stepping up during pressure situations. “Experience counts a lot in pressure games, but it also says a lot about personalities and character,” he explained.

“Virat Kohli brings intensity, hunger, and fight. Krunal Pandya also has that aggression and always wants to be involved in difficult moments. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood are calmer characters, but they also want to stand up under pressure. If you can build a team where players walk towards pressure situations rather than away from them, that counts for a lot,” he added.

With the emphatic win, defending champions RCB moved one step closer to retaining their IPL title and will now head into the final on Sunday with strong momentum and confidence.

--IANS

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