Bhagyashrii Borse tells Kamal Haasan: Promise to make you proud!

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, who plays the female lead in actor Sivakarthikeyan's next Tamil film, 'Seyon', which is being produced by actor Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, has now penned a heartfelt post of gratitude to actor Kamal Haasan, in which she has said that she would make him proud.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself with the actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, the actress wrote, "Dearest @ikamalhaasan sir, The little girl in me who watched you growing up.. was jumping with joy the second you placed your hands on my shoulders and wished me luck. Honoured to be associated with RKFI and promise to make you proud. #Seyon."

For the unaware, 'Seyon' is being directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and will feature actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead along with actress Bhagyashrii Borse.

The makers had welcomed the actress on board the unit of the film on her birthday on May 6 this year.

The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

Taking to its X timeline to greet the actress, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) had said, "A birthday to remember and a journey to look forward to! Wishing #BhagyashriBorse A very Happy Birthday as she joins the #Seyon Family #HappyBirthdayBhagyashri."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a glimpse video from the film called "The Celebration" earlier this year.

The Celebration video showcases an incident that happens on the second day of the Maasi Kalari festival that is held at the Karumaathur Virumaandi Temple. The incident in question is shown taking place two hours after a major scuffle at the festival.

A group of people gather at the local police station, even as the constable explains the situation to the inspector. He informs that a major fight had broken out at the festival even as the inspector begins inspecting those who have gathered at the station.

He finds a group of young men with half tonsured heads and asks them what happened. The constable explains that the young men with half tonsured heads behaved in an indecent manner by flashing laser lights at dancers at the festival and making reels out of it. "Therefore, somebody bashed them up and tonsured half their heads," he explains. The inspector then asks another man from another group as to why he was beaten. He says he was asked what play they were to stage at the festival and he had informed them that he was to stage the devotional "Valli Thirumanam (Valli's wedding to Lord Murugan)" and therefore, he too was bashed up.

The reply makes those locked up in prison wonder if the person who bashed up the theatre artiste was an atheist. But then another man clarifies, "He is not an atheist. In fact, he is the one who gets possessed by the divine spirit of Virumaandi."

The cops realise that everybody from the neighbouring villages are there save one and that is the people of Karumathur, who are carrying out the procession. The others try to stop the procession but according to custom, the procession must not be stopped. The procession proceeds and the inspector happens to see Sivakarthikeyan in a possessed state and prays to him...

The celebration video gives the impression that the story will be set in Madurai. The makers also disclosed that the film would release in October this year.

The film, which will feature Sakarthikeyan in a power-packed and dynamic new role, will be a grand rural commercial entertainer. Now, with Wednesday's announcement, it has become evident that Bhagyashrii Borse will be playing the female lead in the film.

The film has triggered huge interest as it marks a significant reunion between Sivakarthikeyan and Raaj Kamal Films International. Their collaboration for this film comes on the heels of the blockbuster success of their earlier film 'Amaran', which garnered both critical acclaim and commercial triumph.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film brings together powerful storytelling and a compelling cinematic vision. Director Sivakumar Murugesan will be stepping into his second directorial venture after the much-awaited soon-to-be-released 'Thaai Kizhavi'.

Adding to the excitement, this project will mark the first-ever collaboration between RaajKamal Films International, Sivakarthikeyan, and acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan.

The film has cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar and editing by San Lokesh. Art direction for the film is by R K Nagu while Keerthy Sampath and Joshua Maxwell are its costume designers.

--IANS

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