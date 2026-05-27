Harmanpreet returns to lead as Hockey India names squad for European leg of FIH Pro League

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Hockey India on Wednesday announced a 24-member men's squad for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-26, with Harmanpreet Singh returning to lead the side after a break for personal reasons during the Hobart leg of the Pro League in February this year.

The Indian contingent will travel to Brussels, Belgium, for preparatory training and a friendly match from 7 to 9 June 2026. Following this short camp, the squad will be in Rotterdam in the Netherlands from June 10 for the Pro League matches against Germany and the Netherlands scheduled for 14 to 21 June 2026. Thereafter, the Indian team will fly to London, England, where they will face Pakistan and England in the Pro League from 23 to 28 June 2026.

The squad features a blend of seasoned veterans and young talent – strategically chosen to solidify the core team heading into the upcoming World Cup.

India’s captain and leader of the defence, Harmanpreet, will be backed by a robust defensive unit comprising Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh and young defender Amandeep Lakra.

The midfield will be anchored by the experienced duo of Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, besides Raj Kumar Pal. The forward line features explosive attackers, including Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek and Selvam Karthi.

Hockey India has also named five standby players. This list includes goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, forwards Araijeet Singh Hundal and Maninder Singh, defender Poovanna Chandura Boby and midfielder Vishnu Kant Singh.

Commenting on the squad selection and the upcoming Pro League matches in Europe, chief coach Craig Fulton said, "Training has been going really well and the squad is in great shape. The FIH Pro League matches in Holland and England in June are exactly what we need — tough tests against world-class opposition that will tell us exactly where we stand in our World Cup preparations. We are looking forward to the challenge."

Squad-

Goalkeepers: Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi

--IANS

bc/