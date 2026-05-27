Social media calls Byju’s case a 'lesson for startups' after founder’s jail term

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Social media users reacted on Wednesday after reports showed that Byju’s founder Raveendran has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court for contempt in a case linked to the disclosure of assets.

Several users on X described the development as a cautionary tale for startup ecosystem, with many questioning the aggressive growth strategy adopted by the once high-flying edtech platform.

"One solution provider who was supposed to aid and help kids get educated fell into ‘fake it till you make it’ mode. Ambition and pressure wedged him away from his true purpose,” one user wrote, calling the episode a great case study for youth.

Another user said the jail sentence marked a dramatic escalation in the fallout surrounding the collapse of the edtech firm.

"Getting hit with jail time for contempt means the court decided he directly defied its authority or hid evidence. It is a massive blow that shifts this from a corporate financial failure into a criminal penalty," the user posted.

Some users also debated the severity of the punishment, with one post saying the S$90,000 (Singapore dollar) fine imposed by the Singapore court was significant while describing the six-month imprisonment term as relatively less severe.

Others questioned Byju’s positioning as a technology company altogether.

"How did Byju become a technology firm? It was selling tutorials and teaching materials," another user commented on X.

Bloomberg reported that the Singapore court directed Raveendran to surrender to authorities, pay legal costs of S$90,000 ($70,500) and furnish documents proving his ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a corporate entity that held shares in a related company.

Meanwhile, Raveendran said the Singapore court matter was a procedural contempt of court order linked to disputes over document disclosure in ongoing proceedings and not a finding of fraud or wrongdoing on merits.

“I have been directed to appear on June 15 and appeal options are available,” he said in a statement.

Raveendran further stated that lenders -- including GLAS Trust and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) -- were already engaged in settlement discussions with the founders and that an agreement had been reached in principle, with only a few residual issues pending.

In addition, he alleged that the matter was being portrayed in a misleading manner despite ongoing settlement efforts and maintained that neither he nor the other founders had personally received any portion of the disputed funds.

The legal action in Singapore was initiated by a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, which had invested in the company during a period when Byju’s was cutting jobs and restructuring operations, the report said.

The development comes months after the Delaware Court in December 2025 reversed its earlier $1 billion judgment against Raveendran after reviewing fresh submissions filed through a motion seeking correction of a November 20 ruling.

--IANS

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