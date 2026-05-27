Ramesh Taurani, David Dhawan's team issues statement on Vashu Bhagnani’s claims: We're lawful owners of 'Chunnari Chunnari'

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Producer Ramesh Taurani, Tips and the team of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' filmmaker David Dhawan have finally broken their silence over the claims made by Vashu Bhagnani, tagging it as a “smear campaign driven by personal vendetta.”

A statement on Wednesday was issued by the makers, where it stated that a “series of baseless allegations have been made against us by Mr. Vashu Bhagnani.”

“It is amply clear to us that this is a smear campaign driven by personal vendetta, intended to derail the release of our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” the statement on behalf of Taurani and Dhawan read.

It mentioned that their association with Bhagnani dates back to 1995.

“When we generously offered him a 50 percent partnership and a producer credit on a project for which we had laid out all the groundwork. Coolie No. 1 went on to become a massive box office hit and gave Mr. Bhagnani a kick-start in the industry.”

“Over the years, we continued to extend our heartfelt support and good wishes to him. It is out of respect for this long-standing relationship that we chose to remain silent until now.”

“However, Mr. Bhagnani remains determined to spread misinformation via various platforms including social media. Suspiciously, he has also chosen to file a legal complaint in Kathihar court in Bihar - over 2000 kms away from Mumbai. He decided to take legal action against all associated with our film rather than engage in direct dialogue,” the statement read.

Taurani and team David Dhawan, in the statement, mentioned that they “are deeply disheartened and disappointed” by Bhagnani’s conduct.

They mentioned that they are the “lawful owners” of the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai.

“We urge the public to not pay heed to such targeted negativity. We maintain that we are the absolute and lawful owners of the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai. Since this matter is sub judice, this will be the only statement we shall be making at this time.”

“We have full faith in the legal system of our country and are confident that justice will prevail.

To our beloved audiences, we promise a complete David Dhawan entertainer on the 5th of June, in a cinema near you. Satyameva Jayate. Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.”

Earlier last week, Tips Music Limited had issued a statement after Puja Entertainment knocked on the doors of a Bihar court claiming that its films, songs, and other copyrighted content were reportedly being used and commercially exploited without proper permission by Tips.

The production banner was then reportedly granted an interim protection by the court and asked involved parties to maintain status quo in the matter.

To which, Tips responded the label “is the lawful owner of the music rights in question, supported by valid and binding agreements between the parties. Tips has openly and legitimately exploited these rights for nearly three decades in full compliance with applicable laws.”

Another statement was issued in May 16 claiming that the upcoming film is an original story, screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film.

During the trailer launch of the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Taurani addressed the ongoing legal dispute involving producer Vashu Bhagnani and had said: “Everything is fine, and going ahead everything will get sorted, it’s not a problem. And it’s a sub judice matter so we are handling it.”

This did not go down well with Bhagnani, who on social media rubbished the claims and said that nothing has been sorted out with him till now, and the matter is still in court.

The filmmaker shared, "Nothing has been sorted with me till today. Saying ‘everything is settled’ in front of cameras does not change the truth. Nothing is over. The matter is in court, and the truth will come out there, not by passing the mic to someone else. Making such public claims while the matter is still in court is itself contempt of court."

--IANS

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