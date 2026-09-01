Varun Dhawan shows wife Natasha and daughter Lara his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, calls it a ‘core memory’

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Varun Dhawan shared a special family moment as he took his wife Natasha Dalal and their daughter Lara to see his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The ‘Student of the Year’ actor captured the memorable outing in a picture and described the experience as a “core memory.” Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a couple of photos of himself posing alongside Natasha and Lara in front of his wax figure. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Core memory unlocked. Showed my wife and daughter my statue. Thank u Madame Tussaud’s Singapore, for the hospitality.”

The post offered a glimpse of the actor’s family time as he introduced his daughter to the statue. In the photos, Varun and Natasha can be seen posing alongside the actor’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, with Natasha holding their daughter Lara in her arms. Varun has chosen to keep his daughter’s face hidden in the pictures. One of the images also shows the actor carrying Lara as they pose by the beach, while the photo carousel offers glimpses of the family’s Singapore getaway, including moments from their visit to Jurassic Park. The last picture captures the doting dad sweetly holding his daughter Lara’s tiny finger.

Reacting to the post, designer Masaba Gupta commented, “But Lara needs her own statue cos she’s our Queen.”

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug, near Mumbai, in the presence of close family members and friends.

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts and have known each other since their school days. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lara, on June 3, 2024.

In March, Varun Dhawan revealed that his daughter, Lara, was diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH), a condition that affects the development of the hip joint. During his appearance on “Be A Man, Yaar," the ‘Dishoom’ actor shared that identifying the condition at an early stage has helped support Lara’s recovery.

Varun said, “When she was 1.5 years old, she was diagnosed with DHH, which is basically the hip slipping out of the socket. One leg becomes longer than the other, which makes walking very difficult. You can't run properly, you can't walk. You'll get arthritis or slip disc early. There are lots of problems.”

"She didn't need to do a surgery. With one procedure they could put the hip back. But she had to be in a spica cast. That means the child has to be in a cast for 2.5 months, which is extremely difficult. Just putting the child in anesthesia, and then she wakes up in a cast. But children adapt. Now the cast is out. I want to write a book on it.”

--IANS

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