September 17, 2026 12:05 PM हिंदी

Varsha Usgaonkar hails PM Modi, Vindu Dara Singh says ‘he’s my life’ in b’day wishes

Varsha Usgaonkar hails PM Modi, Vindu Dara Singh says ‘he’s my life’ in b’day wishes

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Varsha Usgaonkar and Vindu Dara Singh wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the actress praising his personality and wishing him good health and a long life, while the actor lauded his leadership and said, “Modi ji is my life.”

Varsha told IANS: “Modi ji is the PM of our country. And he is such a person, such a personality, on whom no one can raise a finger. So, I salute him. I wish him all the best. And I pray to God to give him good health and a long life. Thank you so much. We have met a lot these days.”

Varsha is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in the Marathi industry during the late 1980s and 1990s; she earned acclaim for her versatility, glamorous image, and crossover appeal.

Often referred to as the “Wonder Girl” of Marathi cinema, she emerged as one of the most popular and influential actresses of her generation, becoming a youth icon of the era.

Vindu said that the iconic leader is his life.

“Modi ji is my life. God bless him. God give him the energy. He is doing such a good job in bricks. He is doing such a good job every day. If he is a leader, he should be like this. He should be like this. Thank you.”

Vindu made his acting debut in the 1994 Hindi film Karan. Then he acted in the 1996 Punjabi film, Rab Dian Rakhan, which was directed by his father. Since then, he has acted in many films, mostly in supporting roles.

He has also acted in TV serials, including the role of Hanuman in the TV serial Jai Veer Hanuman, much like his father did in Ramayan. He has also starred as a supervillain in TV serials on Star Plus, including Zaal in Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Char Sau Chalis in Karma – Koi Aa Rahaa Hai Waqt Badalney.

Vindu has made an appearance in television shows like Master Chef 2, Zor ka Jhatka, Nach Baliye, Comedy Circus, Almost Famous, and Maa Exchange.

The actor has also worked in many successful films like Garv, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Khushboo, Team - The Force, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Kambakkht Ishq, Maruti, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Son of Sardaar, Jatt James Bond, The Lion of Punjab, Housefull, and Housefull 2.

BJP is set to launch 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service on Thursday. September 17 marks PM Modi's birthday, while October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service.

--IANS

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