CM Fadnavis welcomes Jarange Patil ending hunger strike, says 12 out of his 13 demands accepted

Sambhajinagar, Sep 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed relief and satisfaction after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his hunger strike on its 20th day.

Addressing media, he welcomed the development, noting that the government had proactively engaged with the activist to resolve the standoff peacefully.

"We are glad that Manoj Jarange Patil has called off his hunger strike. We had urged him to do so. Out of his 13 demands, 12 have been accepted by the government. One demand could not be fulfilled due to legal constraints, which was duly communicated to him," he stated.

The Chief Minister assured that the commitments made by the cabinet sub-committee would be strictly fulfilled. The state government will hold necessary meetings and take required administrative steps to implement these promises.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to Maratha community, Fadnavis emphasized that "our doors remain open" and claimed that no previous administration has taken as many concrete decisions for the welfare of the Maratha community as the current government.

Extending appreciation to key leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and legislator Prasad Lad for their mediation, CM Fadnavis highlighted that the agitation concluded peacefully without disturbing upcoming festive celebrations.

Earlier, Jarange Patil on Thursday at Patoda in Beed district announced the suspension of his 20-day hunger strike following his discussion with a government delegation comprising Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Dadaji Bhuse, MLAs Prasad Lad and Suresh Dhas, and the Beed District Collector. Following the talks, Jarange Patil granted the government a 90-day deadline, demanding the implementation of the Satara Gazette within three months. He warned that if the government betrays them, he will march to Mumbai.

Announcing the suspension of his hunger strike, he clarified that the agitation would continue, asserting that the battle would not stop until it succeeded. Giving a three-month ultimatum for the Satara Gazette implementation, he stated that antagonising the Maratha community is unacceptable.

He remarked that despite any mistakes by Minister Vikhe Patil, people should treat him with affection, and expressed similar sentiments toward DCM Eknath Shinde. He added that he would not stay silent if ministers criticised them and noted that officials who previously avoided talks had finally come to negotiate, emphasising that the community's dignity is more important than reservations.

The government delegation gave him assurances including implementation of the Satara, Kolhapur, Pune, and Aundh Gazettes within three months by issuing a Government Resolution (GR), issuance of a revised GR to grant Kunbi certificates in accordance with the Hyderabad Gazette, continued validation of certificates issued per the Hyderabad Gazette, no reduction in the 58 lakh Kunbi records found by the Shinde Committee and validation of the revoked Kunbi certificates of four elected representatives from Marathwada.

--IANS

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