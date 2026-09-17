‘From Vadnagar to global stage’: Gujarat leaders celebrate PM Modi's political journey

Gandhinagar, Sep 17 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his 25-year journey in public office and his political career from Gujarat to the national stage.

PM Modi, who turned 76 on Thursday, began his stint with power as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, before becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

In a post on social media platform X, Patel said: “From the quiet lanes of Vadnagar to the pulse of a billion hearts! PM Narendra Modi Ji’s 25-year journey of relentless dedication has truly rewritten our nation’s destiny. It is an honour to walk in your footsteps towards a Viksit Bharat. Wishing our visionary Prime Minister a very Happy Birthday!”

In a separate message, Patel described his journey from Vadnagar to the Prime Minister’s office as a story of public trust and continued service.

Referring to his 25 years as an elected representative, he said: "The journey from taking charge as Gujarat chief minister to becoming Prime Minister has become a chapter associated with governance, public welfare and development."

Patel also referred to government’s emphasis on cultural heritage alongside development, citing the “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi” approach, as well as digital transformation, modern infrastructure and self-reliance in the defence sector.

He said the vision of “Viksit Bharat @ 2047” had been placed at the centre of development agenda, with poor people, youth, farmers and women identified as key beneficiaries.

“Wishing the Prime Minister, who has dedicated every moment to the service of Bharat Mata, many happy returns of the day,” Patel said, while praying for his good health, long life and continued energy to serve the country.

Sanghavi, in his birthday message, described PM Modi’s public life as a journey that “began with a dream and became a movement that inspires a nation”.

“From the soil of Gujarat to the global stage, your life continues to embody seva, sankalp and Rastranirman,” Sanghavi said.

He added that his vision would continue to give India new horizons, while his resolve and leadership would inspire future generations to work towards “Viksit Bharat”.

Meanwhile, a special programme titled “Aashirvad No Devo” (Lamp of Blessings) was organised at Vishwa Umiya Dham in Jaspur area of Ahmedabad, to mark PM Modi’s birthday and commemorate his 25 years of public service. Patel attended the programme too.

The event featured a large-scale lighting display across a representation of the Indian map, the recital of “Vande Mataram” by 76 girls, a folk music and devotional evening, and a presentation on PM Modi’s life and public journey.

A programme themed “Sankalp – Viksit Bharat 2047” was also held. Patel and other officials participated in the Maha Aarti during the event.

A large number of people in Ahmedabad also took part in the programme and lit the “Aashirvad No Devo” to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday.

--IANS

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