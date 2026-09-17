Mammootty, Mahesh Babu greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on birthday

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Telugu star Mahesh Babu were among the scores of people who greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu, who took to his X timeline to greet the Prime Minister, wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji…. A leader who never stops, never rests and always puts India first… That spirit is an inspiration to every Indian!!!"

Malayalam superstar Mammootty too greeted the Indian Prime Minister on his special day. Mammootty, in his birthday greeting to Modi, said, "Birthday Wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. #HappyBdayModiJi @PMOIndia."

Several other film celebrities too greeted the Prime Minister on the occasion.

Actress and BJP member Khushbu Sundar, in her birthday wish to the Prime Minister, said, "Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji a very happy birthday. My heartfelt wishes and prayers for a long, healthy and blessed life. May you continue to serve our nation with the same unwavering dedication and work tirelessly for the welfare of people across the world."

The actress went on to say that she truly believed that nothing was impossible under the leadership of Modi. "We truly believe that, under your leadership, nothing is impossible. Today, leaders across the world look up to you for your vision, leadership and thoughts on building a better, more peaceful and happier world."

Khushbu also said that the blessings of the Prime Minister's late mother would be on him.

"The blessings of your beloved mother continue to be your guiding light and a source of strength. May her blessings always remain with you as you continue to dedicate yourself to the service of the nation and humanity," she said and concluded her birthday post by saying, " May you be blessed with many more years of good health, strength and service. #HappyBirthdayPradhanMantri #HappyBirthdayModiJi #NarendraModi #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai."

--IANS

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