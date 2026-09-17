Your tireless dedication to the nation inspire us all: Cricket Fraternity wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Cricket Fraternity on Thursday extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday and lauded his "tireless dedication" to the nation as "truly inspiring".

While September 17 marks PM Modi’s birthday, October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service. PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, three years after India's Independence in 1947, making him the first Prime Minister of the country to have been born in independent India.

PM Modi is the country’s longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister. He started his political career as a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has been the face of the BJP’s victories in three consecutive general elections.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Your tireless dedication to the nation continues to inspire us all. Praying for your long life, good health, and happiness as you guide India to new heights," Sachin Tendulkar shared on X.

"Warmest birthday wishes to our beloved Hon’ble Prime Minister! @narendramodi ji. For many years, your life has been devoted to public service, guided by a deep sense of duty and dedication to our nation. Your perseverance, commitment, and tireless work for the people are truly inspiring. On this special day, wishing you good health, happiness, peace, and continued strength to serve the nation with the same passion and dedication. May the years ahead bring you immense joy and fulfilment. Happy Birthday, Hon’ble Prime Minister!" Harbhajan Singh shared.

India men's cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir said, "⁠Wishing health and happiness for our Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May you continue to lead India towards a glorious future."

"Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you continue to be blessed with good health, happiness and strength as you lead the nation forward. I have personally been fortunate to receive your encouragement and support at different stages of my journey, and your words have always been a source of motivation," Mithali Raj posted on X.

"Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. Your energy, discipline and unwavering commitment to the nation are truly inspiring. May you be blessed with great health, strength and many more years of service to our country," Venkatesh Prasad said.

Yuvraj Singh shared, "Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Your leadership continues to shape India’s journey towards a stronger and more progressive future. May the year ahead bring you good health, happiness and continued success."

VV Laxman wrote, "Wishing Shri Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday. May you always be blessed with good health, strength, happiness and may you continue to inspire millions through your dedication and service to our nation. Warmest wishes for a blessed and fulfilling year ahead."

--IANS

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