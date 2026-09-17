Rasika Dugal talks about getting recognition after 2016

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal spoke about her professional journey, struggles, marriage, and college days during her stint on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Double Date.

During the episode, Neha reflected on Rasika’s distinctive body of work and told her, “Rasika, you have become a genre and it is amazing.”

The conversation also saw Rasika open up about the point in her career when she felt she had finally found her place in the industry.

Asked her when she truly felt a part of the industry.

Rasika looked back at the period when her work started becoming more consistent.

Talking about that phase, Rasika said, “From the time work became more continuous, it was between 2016-17. I moved from FTII in 2006, so it was a good 10 years later. There was always stuff in between to encourage me and keep me alive, but that was not so known as the work I did after 2016”

Rasika also recalled some of the projects that came before this more consistent phase, including films such as Qissa and Kshay, which allowed her to work with some of the finest talent in the industry.

However, she explained that the period after 2016 brought a significant shift, with several projects coming her way back-to-back.

“It was after 2016 that work like Manto, Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, and a couple of other works, started happening back to back. And largely because streaming platforms started coming out. Then I felt something like that It was a movement,” she shared.

Rasika’s latest release is “Mirzapur: The Movie”. Made under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been presented by Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

Jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the project has been co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film version of the series will brought back several familiar faces in their beloved avatar, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur.

The cast also saw new members like Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.

--IANS

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