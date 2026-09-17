'Lakhpati Didi scheme transformed lives of rural women': Beneficiaries credit PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launches the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and his completion of 25 years in public service, rural women associated with the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) have praised various schemes of the Central government, saying these initiatives have helped them become financially independent and build sustainable livelihoods.

Among the schemes highlighted by the women is the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative, which they said has brought a significant change in the lives of rural women by providing them opportunities to establish livelihoods, increase their income and contribute to the financial well-being of their families.

In Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, women associated with self-help groups have created a new example of self-reliance. Women who once had to look for employment opportunities are now engaged in running their own businesses and are also creating work opportunities for other women in their communities.

The Zari-Zardosi, or intricate embroidery work, initiated under the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme has emerged as an important source of economic support for around 11 Muslim families in the area.

Women associated with the self-help groups said that they previously faced considerable difficulties in managing household expenses and meeting the needs of their families.

However, after becoming connected with government schemes and self-help groups under the NRLM, they said they have gradually become more financially independent.

Speaking to IANS, Rekha Kumari, a beneficiary associated with the group, said that her life had undergone a major transformation after she joined the NRLM.

The group’s president, Afshana, along with members Ashiya and Parveen, also said that they are now earning an income and contributing financially towards the needs of their families. The women said that the opportunities provided through the self-help group have helped them gain greater confidence and become more self-reliant.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, the women also extended their greetings to him and said that the government’s schemes had helped rural women gain a new identity and become more independent.

A similar example can be seen in Odisha, where Jyotsna Rani Mahanta from Govindpur village in Keonjhar district has emerged as a beneficiary of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme.

Jyotsna said, “I am a ‘Lakhpati Didi’ from Govindpur village in Keonjhar. I received a loan of Rs 1 lakh under the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme. Earlier, I found it very difficult to run my household. But now, I have purchased a sewing machine; I work on it and earn a good income, which allows me to manage my household expenses."

She said that the opportunity had helped her overcome the financial difficulties she previously faced while managing her household and had given her a means to earn independently.

“I sincerely thank the Prime Minister for this and pray to God to grant him a long life so that he may continue to serve the country for a long time,” Jyotsna said.

“Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, crores of women across the country are joining self-help groups and are on the path to becoming ‘Lakhpati Didis’. The government aims to make 3 crore women ‘Lakhpati Didis’, a move that is emerging as the greatest story of women’s empowerment in rural India,” she added.

--IANS

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