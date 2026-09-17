Namrata Shirodkar gives glimpse of in-house Ganpati Visarjan with daughter Sitara and son Gautam

Mumbai, September 17 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar gave a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

She further shared a video featuring her children, daughter Sitara and son Gautam, as the family bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

In one of the glimpses, Namrata can be seen participating in the Ganpati rituals along with her daughter and son.

The family is seen gathered around the beautifully decorated idol, surrounded by flowers and traditional festive decorations.

Namrata earlier had also shared a video of herself performing aarti for Lord Ganesha. In another picture, she posed in front of the Ganpati idol with her pets while dressed in a bright pink traditional outfit.

Sharing the festive picture, Namrata wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya... Wishing everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

For the uninitiated, Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special significance for Namrata, who comes from a Maharashtrian family.

She is the granddaughter of veteran Marathi actress Meenakshi Shirodkar and the elder sister of actress Shilpa Shirodkar.

Namrata began her career as a model and was crowned Miss India in 1993.

She later ventured into films and appeared in movies including Vaastav: The Reality, Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Aaghaaz, Albela and Bride & Prejudice.

She also worked in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Her Telugu film Vamsi is particularly significant in her personal life as it was during its making that she met actor Mahesh Babu.

Namrata and Mahesh Babu married in 2005 and are parents to Gautam and Sitara. She then stepped away from acting and has remained closely involved in her family life.

–IANS

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