Jenna Dewan gets emotional as kids watch her on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for the first time

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress-dancer Jenna Dewan got emotional as she realised that her children would get to watch her perform live for the first time on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (DWTS).

Dewan took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her daughter pointing at a T-shirt with Dewan’s picture on it. The actress said she was “so emotional and grateful” to have her kids witness her dance on the show.

The text overlay on the clip read: “That feeling when you realize your kids get to watch you dance live for the first ever time on DWTS.”

Dewan added the caption: “The way I cried getting this rn baby girllll. My kids get to watch me dance live for the first time and I’m so emotional and grateful !! Don’t forget to vote tonight! Text JENNA to 21523 or vote online at dwtsvote.abc.com (10x each).”

Dewan is returning to her dance roots as a contestant on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. She and partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy made their ballroom debut as a pair during Night 2 of the premiere of the show.

Talking about Dewan, the actress started her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, and later worked with artists including Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Missy Elliott. She is known for her role as Nora Clark in the 2006 film Step Up.

She has also starred on the short-lived series The Playboy Club and had a recurring role on the series American Horror Story: Asylum.

The actress portrayed Freya Beauchamp on the Lifetime series Witches of East End, Lucy Lane series Supergirl and Superman & Lois and Joanna in Soundtrack. Dewan has hosted the reality television shows World of Dance and Flirty Dancing and served as a judge on Come Dance with Me. Since 2021, she has starred as The Rookie.

Dewan was last seen in the 2019 film “The Wedding Year” film directed by Robert Luketic and starring Sarah Hyland, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan, Matt Shively and Anna Camp.

--IANS

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