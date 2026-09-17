September 17, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

SEMICON India 2026: PM Modi highlights chip, fintech, logistics progress amid global trust

SEMICON India 2026: PM Modi highlights chip, fintech, logistics progress amid global trust

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's economic growth and rising global confidence in the country were reflected in developments across sectors, including semiconductor, fintech and logistics.

After inaugurating SEMICON India 2026 here, PM Modi said India recorded 7.8 per cent economic growth in the latest quarter despite a challenging global environment.

He cited developments over the past 15 days, including the Global FinTech Fest in Mumbai, where discussions focused on inclusive finance through agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum technology, and the operationalisation of around 3,000 km of dedicated freight corridors.

On semiconductors, PM Modi said India's chip industry was gaining momentum and that 'India's chips will go out to the world'.

The freight corridors would accelerate movement across the country, improve logistics and provide fresh impetus to manufacturing, PM Modi added.

In addition, he cited a sovereign rating upgrade for India by a credit rating agency and said the development reflected growing global confidence in the Indian economy

Referring to the recent BRICS Summit hosted by India, PM Modi said the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration by consensus was another indication of international confidence in India.

Meanwhile, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Semicon 2.0 would build India's semiconductor ecosystem around six pillars -- chip design, machines and materials, fabs, advanced packaging, research and development and talent.

The minister further noted that more than 105 startups had participated in the first phase of the semiconductor programme with about 20 securing venture capital funding of around Rs 800 crore.

Under Semicon 2.0, the government aims to support at least 200 chip-design startups and companies.

He said India had trained 70,000 design engineers in four years against an initial 10-year target of 85,000. More than 400 universities across the country now have access to electronic design automation tools, he said.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

'One of great leaders of world today': Argentine envoy Caucino wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday

'One of great leaders of world today': Argentine envoy Caucino wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday

Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan on wife Subhalakshmi’s vocal debut: Her voice brings personal dimension to sacred chants

Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan on wife Subhalakshmi’s vocal debut: Her voice brings personal dimension to sacred chants

'I still have little flashbacks': Smith recalls Sandpapergate memories ahead of SA tour

'I still have little flashbacks': Smith recalls Sandpapergate ahead of SA tour

Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan Tyagi hails PM Modi's agricultural model, says it has brought major changes in farming

Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan Tyagi praises Modi govt's agricultural thrust, says it has brought notable change in farming

Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman and more celebs wish PM Modi on 76th birthday

Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman and more celebs wish PM Modi on 76th birthday

PM Modi's role in encouraging artists is crucial: Padma Shri Sudarshan Patnaik

Sudarshan Patnaik creates sand art on PM Modi’s birthday, praises his unwavering support to artists

PM Modi urges young talent to actively participate in developing advanced tech

PM Modi urges young talent to actively participate in developing advanced tech

Catherine Zeta-Jones pens b’day note for dad on 80th b’day: I am the luckiest girl in the world

Catherine Zeta-Jones pens b’day note for dad on 80th b’day: I'm the luckiest girl in the world

Richie Mehta says he intended to strip away mythology and reveal human in Phoolan Devi with his biopic

Richie Mehta says he intended to strip away mythology and reveal human in Phoolan Devi with his biopic

Birthday wishes pour in from across the world for PM Modi

Birthday wishes pour in from across the world for PM Modi