Vanshaj Singh: I don’t like to lose

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Vanshaj Singh, who was recently seen in “Alliance,” has opened up about his competitive spirit, his journey from Dehradun to Mumbai and why losing the reality show does not come with any regrets.

Vanshaj says he has never been someone who settles easily and that dreaming bigger and constantly pushing himself forward is what keeps him going.

Vanshaj told IANS: “I don't like to lose. I feel that if I have gone into something and if I am a part of it, I have to put in all my effort to win. Alliance was also a show where I knew that I deserved to become a finalist. I can perform very well, I have contributed a lot, but things didn't go according to me.”

He agrees that there was nothing in his control.

“I don't have any guilt that I lost.”

“I know that this is not a big achievement for me. I still want to move ahead. I still don't feel content. I am not satisfied at all. I feel that even if I had won Alliance, I wouldn't have been content. I wouldn't have been able to celebrate all the milestones and achievements in my life.”

He added: “Because I feel that it's not enough. I just dream all day. There is only one thing about me: I dream during the day and also when I sleep. For me, dreaming is the most important thing. That's what keeps me busy.”

Talking about his journey, he added: “I come from Dehradun. When I came to Mumbai four years ago, it was very difficult to make my place. It was extremely difficult. There were no contacts. You don't know anyone in the industry.”

“You gradually increase your followers. You work with brands. Then a few famous people recognise you. Then you meet them. If you get the opportunity to collaborate with them, you collaborate. You gradually make your name. Then a show comes and you do that. Then the next show, then the next show, then the next show. I have done so many small things like this. Alliance was my fifth captive show.”

Vanshaj concluded: “People don't know that I have done a lot of work. Whatever I used to get, I used to work. I had to make my place in Mumbai, and I won't be able to explain that to anyone. But I want to say that if I can do it, then you can do it too. It is difficult. It is very difficult to make your place. But if you keep working and keep dreaming, you will get everything.”

--IANS

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