August 13, 2026 1:06 PM हिंदी

Amy Jackson: Elephants remind us that every animal is a masterpiece of nature

Amy Jackson: Elephants remind us that every animal is a masterpiece of nature! (Photo: Amy Jackson/Instagram)

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Amy Jackson, who has acted in several Tamil films and who is known to be an avid animal lover, has penned a heartfelt message on the significance of elephants on the occasion of the World Elephant Day.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce that she stood in solidarity with a non-profit organisation that was working to inspire humans to share space with animals, Amy Jackson wrote, "World. Elephant. Day. Elephants are lighthouses - they help us see more clearly."

She went on to say,"They remind us that every animal is a masterpiece of nature, a sentient being with emotions, families, and lives that matter. It’s just more obvious in an elephant."

The British actress, who has worked in a number of Indian films, further went on to point out, "They command the kind of silence ordinarily reserved for mountain peaks. Picasso once said the elephant is proof that God is an artist - and walking among @greatelephantmigration is as close as we can get to walking amid a real Elephant Family. A family that fills you with wonder, awe, joy and beauty. Each member a reminder of the extraordinary beings we share this world with."

She concluded the note saying, "Sharing space isn’t always easy. But not sharing it is impossibly sad. We may have become strangers to nature, yet there is still time to return - to be good ancestors, to stand for something larger than ourselves. Honoured to be a Matriarch and to stand with @greatelephantmigration today. Happy #WorldElephantDay."

It may be recalled that Amy Jackson was among those who had expressed their anger and anguish at the brutal slaughtering of 100 Bottle Nose dolphins on the Faroe Islands a few years ago.

Taking to Instagram, the actress had then said, "Every summer on the Faroe Islands, somewhere around 800 whales and dolphins lose their lives, through a brutal and barbaric ritual of mass slaughter. Once upon a time the tradition was that their meat was used and eaten, but nowadays, they choose to leave the meat rotting in the sun, just taking the lives of sea creatures for some kind of sick satisfaction justified by a cultural tradition."

Expressing frustration at not being able to do anything else but sign petitions and repost to raise awareness, she had then urged her followers to help Sea Shepherd, a conservationist group trying hard to fight the annual massacre, gain political clout in order to put serious pressure on Faroe Islands to stop the practice.

--IANS

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