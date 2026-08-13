Indira Krishna talks about generational mix on set of ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan’: ‘It’s the best blend’

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Indira Krishna opened up about her bond with her young co-stars Mridul Ranjan and Rohin Joshi from ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan.’

Sharing pictures from the sets, the actress praised the budding actors for their dedication, willingness to learn and humble nature. Indira introduced Mridul and Rohin as “two brilliant budding actors” and highlighted how both are always ready to learn, listen and explore new ways of approaching their craft. She also spoke about the value of having actors from different generations come together on a set.

Talking about Rohin, who plays Murli, Indira described him as an introvert with a naughty side. She appreciated his hard work and the effort he puts into bringing his character to life. She also shared her experience of working closely with Mridul, who plays Shekhar. Indira revealed that they often discuss Jammu, where Mridul belongs, and praised him for being a quick learner while remaining polite and humble.

The veteran actress wrote, “Theres alwaz a reason to celebrating. And u know few better than u know them on set. let me introduce two such brilliant budding actors @mridulrajanand and @joshi.rohin. Alwaz ready to learn ready to listen and venture to new thinking. I would say a mix of generations is the best breed still in the making ..I hv seldom done scene with @joshi.rohin but an introvert yet v naughty and alwaz has something to share with me.”

“I like the streak of the hardwrk he puts in to bring abt a scene and show what murli is in real life.@mridulrajanand I share most scenes .he plays shekhar i hv had this constant conversation with him about jammu where he belongs and hes a gd actor .grasps fast and yet polite and humble is what makes me converse with him more. Sharing few pics I missed out .. Kp loving kp cheering I wish u both the best of life and a fruitful journey ..A pic with my siddhu too @sheezan9 #birthdaybash#actors#gangamaiyakibetiyaan.” (sic)

Indira Krishna played the lead character of Durgawatiin in the show. “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan” airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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