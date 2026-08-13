Kushal Tandon breaks his silence on Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi's conversation about him

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Kushal Tandon has finally broken his silence on Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi discussing him in the recently concluded reality show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa”.

Addressing the buzz, the actor joked that his conversations have been getting so much mileage across shows that he has decided to send a bill to TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor.

Kushal told IANS: “I have sent a bill to the lock-up with my GST because in Multiverse my talks were going everywhere outside the house, inside the house and in other shows so I have sent a bill to the lock-up I am signed in their company so they will give me a cheque very soon.”

The recently concldued show “Alliance”, which had 16 contestants entering as allies, but shifting loyalties, deception, and strategic gameplay tested every alliance in the race for the ultimate prize.

“Alliance” started streaming from June 26.

The show is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol. The Hindi-language show is produced by Banijay Asia.

Kushal gained prominence portraying Virat Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Arjun Sharma in Beyhadh, and Reyansh Lamba in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. He has also participated in Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Talking about Shreya Kalra, it was on August 5 she lifted the trophy for 'Lock Upp 2'. Television actress Shivangi Joshi emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show, while Yogesh Rawat became the second runner-up.

Shreya is from Indore. She first appeared on the popular MTV reality show Roadies in 2020. She was a wildcard contestant on the show and was a part of Nikhil Chinapa's team. Shreya appeared in music video 'Zariya Tu' alongside Paras Kalnawat.

Lock Upp 2 had 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn the in-game currency required for necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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