Priyanka Chopra shares an update on Sridevi’s upcoming biography on her birth anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) On the occasion of legendary actress Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Priyanka Chopra shared an update on the much-awaited biography being made on the late actor’s life and legacy.

Sridevi, who remains one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema, continues to be remembered for her remarkable body of work and immense contribution to the film industry. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to offer a glimpse into its progress while remembering Sridevi on her special day. The upcoming biography is expected to shed light on Sridevi’s illustrious career, personal journey, and the legacy she left behind.

The ‘Baywatch’ actress shared a cover of the book that read, ‘Empress- The Definitive biography of Sridevi .. “The epitome of unmitigated talent"—Amitabh Bachchan, Dhiraj U. Kumarr.' For the caption, she wrote, “The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress….coming soon.”

Boney Kapoor reshared Priyanka’s post on his Instagram stories.

In 2023, Westland Books announced the publication of an official biography on Sridevi. Titled "Sridevi: The Life of a Legend", the book will explore the life and career of the superstar, who dominated commercial Indian cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. Written by debut author Dhiraj Kumar, the biography is expected to offer a detailed look at Sridevi’s journey, both on and off screen.

In a statement, Boney Kapoor spoke about author Dhiraj Kumar, who Sridevi considered a part of her family. Describing Kumar as a researcher, writer, and columnist, he expressed his happiness that Kumar is writing a book that captures Sridevi’s extraordinary life and legacy.

For the unversed, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The celebrated actress, known for her role in films like "Mr. India,” "Chandni," and "Himmatwala," died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was in Dubai to attend the wedding of actor and relative Mohit Marwah when the tragic incident took place. According to reports at the time, Sridevi collapsed in her hotel room. A medical team tried to revive her, but she could not be saved. She was later declared dead after being taken to a hospital.

--IANS

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