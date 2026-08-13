‘He made me feel valued’: Garnacho reveals Emery’s role in Aston Villa move

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Alejandro Garnacho has revealed that a conversation with Unai Emery played a decisive role in his decision to join Aston Villa, with the new winger saying the Premier League club’s manager gave him the confidence to seek a fresh beginning and rediscover his best form.

Garnacho, who has arrived at Aston Villa after his spell with Manchester United, said he was specifically looking for an environment where he could rebuild his confidence and return to the level he had shown during the early part of his senior career.

“I was looking for a club where I could regain my confidence and rediscover the form I had during my early years at Manchester United, and I got a call from Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. I had a conversation with him, and he made me feel valued. He explained his vision for the team and how I could fit into his system. That gave me the belief I needed to make this move to Aston Villa.

“He has given me the confidence to be here and help the team achieve something special. The style of play suits me, and I think I can bring energy, creativity, and goals to the attack. I want to repay the faith shown in me by working hard every day and giving my best on the pitch. This is a fresh start, and I'm determined to make it count,” Garnacho told JioStar.

Garnacho described himself as a left-sided winger who prefers to use his right foot to move infield, while also relying on his pace and directness to unsettle defenders.

“I'm a winger who plays on the left side. I'm right footed, so I like to cut inside and create chances. I enjoy taking on defenders, running at them with pace, and putting crosses into the box. I also like to drive inside and shoot when the opportunity comes. That's my game. I need to be confident to do those things well. When I'm confident, I feel sharp, and everything flows naturally. Once I get that rhythm back, I know I can perform at my best and help the team to do well,” he added.

The Argentine also made it clear that his focus is already on translating that belief onto the pitch and contributing to Villa's ambitions.

“I'm really happy to be here. I can't wait to get out on the pitch and play for this club. Aston Villa is a club with a big history, and it's growing quickly. The project here is exciting, and I want to be part of it. I'm looking forward to working with my teammates, giving my best, and helping the team achieve great things.

"The fans have already made me feel welcome, and I want to repay that trust with hard work and good performances. I know the Premier League is tough, but I'm ready for the challenge. So, yeah, I can't wait to start,” he stated.

--IANS

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