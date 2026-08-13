August 13, 2026 1:09 PM हिंदी

Muzammil Ibrahim joins Salman Khan for Vamshi Paidipally’s next directorial 'SVC63'

Muzammil Ibrahim joins Salman Khan for Vamshi Paidipally’s next directorial 'SVC63'

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Muzammil Ibrahim, who has worked in films such as “Dhokha”, “Horn 'Ok' Pleassss”, “Will You Marry Me” and “Special Ops”, has now come on board Salman Khan and Nayanthara’s much-awaited Vamshi Paidipally-tentatively titled directorial 'SVC63'.

Speaking about the project, Muzammil says, “I have an action-packed role in the film. I can’t divulge much about it at the moment, but yes, I have already started shooting for this.”

According to sources, Muzammil has a pivotal role in the yet-untitled action entertainer. While the actor is keeping details of his character closely under wraps, he has already begun shooting for the film.

The actor is understandably excited about sharing screen space with Salman Khan for the first time.

“Obviously, I’m super excited. Who wouldn’t be sharing screen space with Salman Khan? It’s a bucket-list moment for me,” he says.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the film is currently on the floors and is gearing up for a global Eid 2027 release. The makers have been keeping the plot details tightly under wraps, with the film bringing together an ensemble cast around Salman Khan and Nayanthara.

In April, Salman shared a few glimpses from the Mahurat of his upcoming film and asked his fans to “think ahead” and have patience, while assuring that details will be shared at the right time.

Salman had taken to Instagram, where he shared a reel video featuring him and actress Nayanthara. It also had visuals of the clapboard, which had “Mahurat” written on it. A few other glimpses showcased that the shoot has commenced.

The video ends with: “Shoot begins. #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm EID 2027.”

For the caption, Salman wrote: “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right…… Patience, thoda sa sabar……Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha @nayanthara @directorvamshi #Dilraju #Shirish @srivenkateswaracreations @kuldeep_rathore18 #RafiKazi @mahipal.Rathore #SVC63.”

This ambitious action entertainer, produced on a grand canvas by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, marks the first-ever coming together of Salman and National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally.

The makers will soon reveal the complete cast and technical crew. Mounted as a high-energy action drama with strong emotional beats, the film is being planned for a grand theatrical release in 2027.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Tata Trusts form selection panel to find next Tata Sons chairman ahead of Chandrasekaran's exit

Tata Trusts to form selection panel to find next Tata Sons chairman ahead of Chandrasekaran's exit

'My job is to only take wickets': creflects on long wait for India selection

'My job is to only take wickets': Nabi reflects on long wait for India selection

Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti arrives in New Delhi

Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti arrives in New Delhi

'We have skill, fitness, mindset to challenge any team': Savita ahead of Hockey WC

'We have skill, fitness, mindset to challenge any team': Savita ahead of Hockey WC

Kangana Ranaut shares pictures from celebrations of her first ‘Teej’ at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's house

Kangana Ranaut shares pictures from celebrations of her first ‘Teej’ at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's house

ISI’s new Kashmir strategy: Teen recruits, pistol drops and jungle warfare

ISI’s new Kashmir strategy: Teen recruits, pistol drops and jungle warfare

US senator urges Trump administration to crackdown on illegal Chinese transshipment (File Image)

US senator urges Trump administration to crackdown on illegal Chinese transshipment

Senators urge Trump administration to escalate efforts for release of five US nationals detained in Russia (File Image)

Senators urge Trump administration to escalate efforts for release of five US nationals detained in Russia

India's auto sales hit record July high, passenger vehicle dispatches jump 34.3 pc: SIAM

India's auto sales hit record July high, passenger vehicle dispatches jump 34.3 pc: SIAM

Khushi Kapoor pays tribute to her late mother Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary

Khushi Kapoor pays tribute to late mother Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary