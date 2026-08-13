Yash calls co-star Sudev Nair the 'Invisible Pillar' of Toxic

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Yash lauded his 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' co-star Sudev Nair for his immense commitment and contribution to the highly anticipated action-thriller.

Speaking during the grand trailer launch event for 'Toxic', Yash called Sudev the 'invisible pillar' behind the movie, singling him out as one of the movie's key backbones.

The 'KGF' actor even went as far as to say that 'Toxic' would not have happened if it weren't for Sudev.

Yash expressed his deep gratitude to Sudev, saying, “If not for Sudev, this movie wouldn’t have happened. Every time somebody’s dates could not be accommodated, he would make up for it.”

Yash also revealed that Sudev acted as an “invisible pillar” during the production of the action entertainer.

He shared that Sudev stepped up continuously, making sure that the shooting schedules remained uninterrupted despite complex date clashes among the cast.

Going by the recently released trailer of 'Toxic', the eagerly awaited actioner talks about the complex relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket, both roles played by Yash. These two are surrounded by a web of relationships and rivalries.

The power-packed preview included all the elements of a masala entertainer - striking visuals, jaw-dropping action, intense characters, and complicated relationships.

Made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' enjoys a promising cast with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair in key roles, along with others.

Backed by KVN Productions, along with Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 August.

Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, 'Toxic' will also be available to the audience in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The camerawork for the drama has been performed by Rajeev Ravi, whereas Ujwal Kulkarni has looked after the editing department of the film.

--IANS

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