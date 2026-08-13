August 13, 2026 1:08 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff wishes Vyjayanthimala on 93rd and Yogita Bali on 74th birthday with heartfelt posts

Jackie Shroff wishes Vyjayanthimala on 93rd and Yogita Bali on 74th birthday with heartfelt posts

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff marked veteran actress and classical dancer Vyjayanthimala’s 93rd birthday with a heartwarming gesture.

The actor shared a video on his social media account in which he was seen meeting the legendary actress and touching her feet to seek her blessings.

In the video, Jackie is seen dressed casually in a blue shirt and black vest as he approaches Vyjayanthimala. The veteran actress, who turned 93 on Thursday, was seen in a green traditional ensemble and blesses the actor.

Vyjayanthimala, visibly delighted by the gesture, smiles and interacts with him.

Jackie shared the video on his social media account with Lata Mangeshkar’s classic song “Ghadi Ghadi Meraa Dil Dhadake” playing in the background.

Jackie also remembered another veteran actress on the occasion. In a separate social media post, he wished actress Yogita Bali, who turned 74 on August 13. He shared a throwback picture of the actress from her younger days, with Kishore Kumar’s song “Simti Si Sharmai Si” playing in the background.

Talking about Vyjayanthimala, she was born on August 13, 1933, and is regarded as one of the pioneering female superstars of Indian cinema. She began her acting journey with the Tamil film “Vaazhkai” in 1949 and later made her Hindi debut with “Bahar” in 1951. She went on to star in celebrated classics, including “Nagin”, “Devdas”, “Naya Daur”, “Sadhna”, “Madhumati”, “Gunga Jumna”, “Sangam”, “Amrapali”, “Jewel Thief” and “Sunghursh”. Her performance as Chandramukhi in Bimal Roy’s “Devdas” and her collaborations with Dilip Kumar remain particularly remembered.

Talking about Yogita Bali, the actress was born on August 13, 1952, and began her Hindi film career in the early 1970s. She appeared in films including “Parwana”, “Buniyaad”, “Nagin”, “Jaani Dushman”, “Biwi-O-Biwi”, “Khwaab”, “Jaanwar” and “Laila”, among others.

–IANS

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