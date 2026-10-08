October 09, 2026 12:06 AM हिंदी

Vance says US wants only elite foreign talent

Vance says US wants only elite foreign talent (File Image)

Washington, Oct 8 (IANS) US Vice-President J.D. Vance said on Thursday that the Trump administration wants to attract exceptional foreign talent, including people like Elon Musk, but will not allow immigration programmes to be used to replace American workers with lower-paid employees from overseas.

Vance said the United States would continue welcoming foreigners with extraordinary skills and abilities, but added that the H-1B visa programme had moved away from its original purpose.

"We want a lot of other people to come into the United States of America if they have truly elite specialised skills," he told reporters during a press conference on visa fraud.

His remarks came in response to a question about Musk, who had studied in the United States and was accepted at Stanford University before building his business empire.

A reporter asked how the administration could identify the next Musk while restricting opportunities for foreign workers and researchers.

Vance said immigration authorities should apply two tests when considering foreign professionals.

The first, he said, was whether the applicant would fill a position that could not be filled by an American worker.

The second was whether the individual possessed exceptional abilities.

"Are they truly bringing in a special set of skills and abilities and work ethic and competence?" he asked.

Vance said the administration was not opposed to foreign professionals contributing to American innovation and economic growth.

He cited Musk and AMD chief executive Lisa Su as examples of people whose contributions demonstrated the value of exceptional international talent.

However, he added that many employers were using immigration programmes to recruit foreign workers for jobs that Americans could perform.

"Unfortunately, what we see with most H-1Bs is that you're taking somebody, I'm sure in most cases, a decent human being, and they're using them to replace an American middle-class worker," Vance said.

The Vice-President also defended the administration's decision to impose an additional fee on H-1B applications.

He said that companies seeking genuinely exceptional workers should be willing to pay more to recruit them.

"If you're actually bringing a truly elite, genius-level, super-specialised person into the United States of America, you're gonna be willing to pay a little bit extra to bring that person into the, into your company," Vance added.

He said that the higher cost would discourage employers seeking foreign workers primarily to reduce wages.

The H-1B programme allows American employers to hire foreign professionals in specialised occupations, including technology, engineering and scientific research. Employers must meet applicable eligibility and wage requirements.

The programme is particularly significant for Indian professionals, who have historically accounted for a large share of H-1B visa recipients.

Changes in the administration's approach to eligibility and recruitment could therefore have important implications for Indian technology workers seeking employment in the United States.

--IANS

lkj/ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

Arnav Bugga stars as Delhi U19 pull off thrilling chase against Gujarat in Vinoo Mankad Trophy on Thursday. Photo credit: DDCA

Arnav Bugga stars as Delhi U19 pull off thrilling chase against Gujarat in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Kakatiya Knights score stunning comeback in shoot-off; Rajputana Royals, Chero Archers win in Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Kakatiya Knights score stunning comeback in shootoff; Rajputana Royals, Chero Archers win (Ld)

Employees transitioning from H-1B to permanent residency via PERM relatively limited: Nasscom

Employees transitioning from H-1B to permanent residency via PERM relatively limited: Nasscom

India, Liberia 'strongly' condemn attacks on shipping and seafarers (File Image)

India, Liberia 'strongly' condemn attacks on shipping and seafarers

Injuries, fatigue loom as La Liga returns after international break. Photo credit: La Liga

Football: Injuries, fatigue loom as La Liga returns after international break

Samarth Dwivedi and Gaganjeet Bhullar share the lead as Veer Ganapathy, Manav Shah give chase in the the IGPL Krishna Invitational 2026 in Hyderabad. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL Invitational Hyderabad: Dwivedi, Bhullar share the lead as Veer Ganapathy, Manav Shah give chase

Vance says US wants only elite foreign talent (File Image)

Vance says US wants only elite foreign talent

Defending champions Rajputana Royals beat Prithviraaj Yodhas in Season 2 opener in the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Defending champions Rajputana Royals beat Prithviraaj Yodhas in Season 2 opener

Why no licence’ for Starlink, is Ambani the real boss of India, asks Elon Musk

Why no licence’ for Starlink, is Ambani the real boss of India, asks Elon Musk

Financial expert Ajay Rotti hails process-focused GST reforms

Financial expert Ajay Rotti hails process-focused GST reforms