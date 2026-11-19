New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) South Africa are set to be without their captain Temba Bavuma for the second and final Test match of the series against Bangladesh, starting the coming Monday, as their skipper has been ruled out of the fixture due to a calf strain.

Bavuma picked up the injury during the first innings of South Africa's series opener against Bangladesh at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. He did not field in the second innings as the Proteas registered a strong nine-wicket win on Day 5.

As reported by Cricinfo, Bavuma will be missing the second game in Centurion as the Proteas push for a series sweep.

The skipper was forced to retire hurt on 49 when he picked up the blow during the first innings. He later came to bat when the hosts lost their eighth wicket and made another 19 runs to go unbeaten on 68. Bavuma shared crucial stands of 19 and 45 runs for the final two wickets with Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson, respectively, as the Proteas made 557 and took a healthy 157-run lead in the first innings.

He seemed to run unimpeded but did not take the field for the Proteas during the second innings, with Cricket South Africa confirming the same. "Subsequent scans have confirmed that Temba Bavuma has sustained a right calf strain. He will not take to the field in the second innings but will bat if required," CSA wrote in a release on Wednesday.

In his absence, Aiden Markram is likely to lead South Africa for the second match.

Speaking after the nine-wicket win following the Proteas easy chase of 12 on Day 5 in Jo'burg, Bavuma opened up on his fitness. "Could be better. So I'm just gonna have to manage it over the next couple of weeks. But yeah, all good," the skipper said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

This was Bavuma's 14th Test win out of the 16 matches he has led South Africa in. He has faced a defeat only once, and that came against Australia in a recent 2-1 win at home. Under his leadership, the Proteas have a lone draw Test, which came against the West Indies away from home in August 2024.

Other than that, he has led the side to 14 wins, which also includes the World Test Championship 2025 title. Although the Proteas would fancy themselves to beat Bangladesh in the second match, they would want their skipper to recover quickly and be with them for the complete three-match Test series against England at home.

There is still plenty of time for that series as the first of those three Tests will begin on December 17 at Jo'burg.

Following their win over Bangladesh, South Africa have become the No.1 ranked team in the World Test Championship points table and are primed to qualify for the final in a bid to defend their title.

--IANS

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