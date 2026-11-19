Dhaka, Nov 19 (IANS) Amid growing concerns over freedom of expression in Bangladesh, at least 111 people faced legal cases, arrests, physical attacks or other forms of harassment for voicing their opinions between January and October this year, local media reported, citing a human rights organisation.

In its latest report, the Dhaka-based Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) revealed that 62 of those affected, accounting for 55.9 per cent, were targeted for criticising the ruling BNP government including the Prime Minister, his family and other party leaders.

HRSS documented 86 incidents in 38 districts of Bangladesh during the period, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper 'The Daily Star' reported.

The findings were unveiled at a roundtable discussion on freedom of expression and cyber protection held at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday.

According to the findings, 66 of the 111 people affected were arrested or detained, including 63 men and three women. While 47 were shown arrested in cases, the remaining 19 were detained without any cases being filed against them.

The report documented 66 instances of legal action, of which 36 were initiated under Bangladesh’s cyber-related laws, 13 under defamation and other provisions of the Penal Code, and 10 under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It further highlighted that 23 people faced action for allegedly criticising religion or religious figures, 22 for criticising the prime minister, 10 over comments on the 2024 July Mass Uprising, seven over news reports and another seven over alleged defamation of BNP leaders.

Of the 84 victims whose professional backgrounds could be identified, 25 were journalists. While cases were filed against 23 journalists, four were arrested, The Daily Star reported.

HRSS attributed cases against 14 journalists to BNP leaders or members of their affiliated organisations.

The report further documented four cases of physical assault, two deaths resulting from beatings, and eight instances of job loss or expulsion from educational institutions.

Presenting the report, HRSS Executive Director Ijajul Islam said that successive cyber laws had been used to target journalists, human rights defenders and other individuals for expressing their views.

The organisation also examined the proposed amendments to the cyber protection law, warning that several provisions could erode freedom of expression, privacy and the work of journalists.

HRSS urged the authorities to repeal criminal defamation provisions, clearly define speech-related offences and introduce safeguards for political satire, criticism of the government, investigative journalism and peaceful dissent. It also called for independent judicial supervision of online content blocking and measures to prevent arbitrary arrests.

--IANS

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