Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming 2nd season of her hit OTT series ‘Call Me Bae’, still feels haunted by the word “struggle”.

The actress recently appeared on Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with social media star, and entrepreneur Ananya Birla.

During a segment of the show, Ananya Birla said that she faced obstacles but she won’t call it a struggle.

She said, “My main thing has been connecting with people”, to which KJo interjected, as he asked her, “But were there obstacles?”

Responding to the same, Ananya Birla, “Tons of obstacles but not struggles. I have not struggled at all”.

Ananya Panday chimed in, as she quipped, “Trigger word for me”.

There’s a history behind the actress’ statement as she opened up a can of worms over her casual usage of the word “struggle” back in 2019 during a roundtable conversation.

Ananya, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, spoke about her own struggles in Bollywood, mentioning that her father had never worked in a Dharma Productions film or appeared on ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is an industry outsider, and rose to fame with ‘Gully Boy’, famously responded that where star kids' struggles begin, outsiders' dreams come true. His remark went viral. Ananya later admitted she would rephrase her comments, while both actors maintained a friendly relationship, and even worked together in ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of the 2nd season of the OTT show ‘Call Me Bae’. The show is directed by Collin D’Cunha, and is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

The also stars Shruti Kamal Haasan, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

The show is set to premiere on December 17 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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