New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to donate its tournament fees from the 2026 Hong Kong Cricket Sixes to three charitable organisations supporting cricket for persons with disabilities.

The contribution will be directed to the Wheelchair Cricket India Association, Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Indian Deaf Cricket Association to support the development and promotion of cricket among persons with different abilities.

Cricket Hong Kong, China (CHKC) on Thursday expressed gratitude to International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah and the BCCI for their support of Associate Member cricket initiatives and community outreach through the tournament.

The 2026 edition of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes was held from October 30 to November 1, featuring 12 international teams, including eight Full Members and four Associate Nations. The tournament provided emerging cricket nations with an opportunity to compete alongside established teams on an international platform.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board recognised its responsibility to contribute to the growth of cricket beyond India’s borders and support initiatives that make the sport more inclusive.

“As the world’s largest cricket board, the BCCI recognises that our responsibility goes far beyond our own borders and the boundary ropes. Whether we are helping Associate nations grow the game in emerging territories or standing behind worthy charitable causes that make cricket and community welfare accessible to all, our mission remains the same: to use the power of this sport to uplift, include, and create lasting opportunities everywhere,” Saikia said.

CHKC Board of Directors member Anuraag Bhatnagar also thanked Shah and the BCCI for supporting the development of cricket, particularly among Associate Members, and backing initiatives aimed at making the game more inclusive.

CHKC also acknowledged ICC chairman Jay Shah’s role in promoting Associate Member cricket, saying support for tournaments such as the Hong Kong Sixes helps provide smaller cricketing nations with greater international exposure and competitive opportunities.

Established in 1992, the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes is an ICC-sanctioned tournament organised by Cricket Hong Kong, China, with support from the Hong Kong government. The 2026 edition also featured a women’s showcase match.

--IANS

sds/bsk/