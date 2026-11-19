New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday emphasised that the shared democratic values of India and the United States provide a strong foundation for expanding bilateral trade, investment and technological cooperation.

Addressing the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit 2026, Birla observed that democratic institutions, stable policies, an independent judiciary and sustained engagement with stakeholders strengthen investor confidence and create opportunities for economic growth.

Describing India and the United States as two of the world's largest democracies, he said that strong and vibrant democratic institutions contribute to stable and responsive policymaking. Democracy provides space for diverse voices and ensures that the views of industry, trade, agriculture, technology, students and other stakeholders are taken into account while framing policies and laws, he added.

He highlighted individual liberty, freedom of expression, equality before the law and an independent judiciary as important pillars of India's democratic framework. A stable policy environment, predictable taxation policies and regular engagement between industry and policymakers, he noted, encourage investment and strengthen economic partnerships.

Birla appreciated the contribution of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in promoting economic engagement between the two countries since its establishment in 1968.

Calling for closer collaboration between industry and academic institutions, Birla urged businesses to work with universities, IITs, IIITs, engineering colleges and other technical institutions to advance research and innovation. He noted that investment by industry in research has played a significant role in driving technological progress across the world.

Stronger partnerships between industry and educational institutions, he said, would help India develop new technologies, enhance competitiveness and establish leadership in emerging sectors.

Referring to the pharmaceutical sector, Birla noted that Indian medicines enjoy wide international recognition, particularly in African countries. He emphasised the need for pharmaceutical companies and universities to undertake joint research to address emerging healthcare needs. Advances in AI and medical technology, he said, offer significant opportunities for innovation.

He also highlighted India's progress towards self-reliance in defence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as its growing capabilities in defence manufacturing and exports.

Describing India's young population as a major strength, Birla said that the ideas, skills and innovative capabilities of young Indians are contributing significantly to the country's development. He noted that India's expanding startup ecosystem has produced solutions to several global challenges.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), too, offer substantial opportunities for investment, technological cooperation and employment generation. He encouraged businesses from India and the United States to forge partnerships that leverage their respective strengths and expand opportunities in international markets.

Birla further stated that industrial development must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility and highlighted India's efforts to promote clean and green energy. Greater collaboration among industry, scientists and researchers could accelerate innovation in energy technologies and support sustainable economic growth, he added.

--IANS

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