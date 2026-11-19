Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Avtar Gill remembered legendary wrestler and actor Dara Singh on his birth anniversary.

He shared a nostalgic account of how he admired him as a young boy and later got the opportunity to work alongside him. Taking to Instagram, Gill recalled that when he was just 13, he would walk miles from Bombay Central to Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Worli to catch a glimpse of Dara Singh wrestling.

Describing the experience as mesmerising, he remembered how the legendary wrestler, popularly known as the ‘He-Man of India’ and ‘Rustam-e-Hind’, had left a lasting impression on him. Gill further shared that he never imagined that years later he would not only share screen space with his childhood hero but also get to know him personally and spend memorable moments with him.

Sharing their cherished old memory, Avtar wrote, “Some childhood heroes remain special for a lifetime. For me, Dara Singh ji was one such legend. As a 13 year old boy, I would walk miles from Bombay Central to Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Worli, just for a glimpse of this extraordinary man in the wrestling ring. The sight of him in action was mesmerising. The legendary He-Man of India, Rustam-e-Hind, World Wrestling Champion and one of the most formidable personalities of his era, he was nothing short of a phenomenon in my young eyes.”

“Little did I know that years later, life would give me the wonderful privilege of not only sharing the screen with my childhood hero but also getting to know him personally and spending some truly memorable moments in his company.”

Avtar added, “To go from being a young boy watching him in awe from the stands to sharing such wonderful moments with a legend I had admired all my life is something I will always consider a blessing and cherish with immense gratitude.”

“On his birth anniversary, remembering the one and only Dara Singh ji with the utmost admiration, affection and respect. Happy Birthday, Dara Singh ji. A true legend, an extraordinary champion and a hero who will always hold a very special place in my heart #darasingh #legend #avtargill #bollywood #pollywood.”

Avtar Gill shared screen space with Dara Singh in the 2004 Punjabi action-crime drama "Mitter Pyare Nu Haal Mureedan Da Kehna," directed by Ratan Aulakh.

Born on November 19, 1928, Dara Singh remains one of India's most celebrated wrestling icons. Apart from earning recognition for his unbeaten wrestling record and representing the country on the international stage, he also made a mark as an actor in Bollywood and a producer of Punjabi films.

The legendary wrestler breathed his last in Mumbai on July 12, 2012.

--IANS

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